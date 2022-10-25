✕ Close Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe.

Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.

The trial opens just after Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has railed against one of his favourite targets, Mitch McConnell, calling the Senate minority leader “old crow” and accusing him of being a “puppet” for China.