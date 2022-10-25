Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begin
Trump ally avoids testifying for now as former president’s company goes on criminal trial
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe.
Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.
The trial opens just after Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has railed against one of his favourite targets, Mitch McConnell, calling the Senate minority leader “old crow” and accusing him of being a “puppet” for China.
NFL fans react to report that Tom Brady and Ron DeSantis are texting
It’s “The least surprising thing ever”?
NFL fans are reacting to news from The New York Times, which reported on Monday that it had obtained a leaked audio clip in which another Republican politician told supporters that Mr DeSantis and Mr Brady were on texting terms.
Read more in The Independent:
NFL fans react to report that Tom Brady and Ron DeSantis are texting
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is on texting terms with the Republican governor of Florida, according to a GOP politician in audio leaked to the New York Times
Where is marijuana on the ballot this year?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them.
Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Read more from the Associated Press:
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, one potential candidate for the jury told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.
“He’s guilty in my mind whatever the case is — anything he does, anything his corporation does," said the “potential” juror, who doubtlessly would be dismissed for revealing such a view.
Read more about the trial from Josh Marcus:
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump tax trial
Jury selection underway in landmark Trump Organization tax trial
Climate protesters storm Ted Cruz’s interview on The View and are shut down by Whoopi Goldberg
Climate protestors interrupted Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s interview on The View on Monday to demand that the news network do more coverage of the climate crisis.
As the Republican senator, who was on the show to promote his book, was speaking, protesters could be heard breaking into a chant of “cover climate now”.
Senator Cruz spoke over the chanting for a while but the protesters were eventually scolded by the show’s host, Whoopi Goldberg.
“Let us do our job,” Ms Goldberg said. “We hear what you have to say but you gotta go.”
Read more:
Climate activists storm Ted Cruz interview on The View, shut down by Whoopi Goldberg
The protesters were criticizing ABC’s coverage of the climate crisis
Why Lisa Murkowski is endorsing across party lines in Alaska
Alaska’s maverick Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, is bucking her own party in the race for the state’s open at-large congressional seat.
Revealing this week to reporters that she was ranking Democrat Mary Peltola first in her ranked-choice ballot for November, Ms Murkowki is taking the latest move to spurn the Trump loyalist wing wing of the GOP.
Eric Garcia has more on her somewhat surprising choice.
Why Lisa Murkowski is endorsing across party lines in Alaska
The Last Frontier’s sometimes rebellious Republican senator is bucking her party in the midterms – and she has more than one good reason
Who is Casey DeSantis, the wife of Donald Trump’s top rival in the GOP?
Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida firebrand governorRon DeSantis, holds a special place in the DeSantis re-election campaign.
A 42-year-old cancer survivor, she shares on her website how “thankful” the state of Florida is to “finally” have a “pro-family leader” in the governor’s mansion, playing up the governor’s controversial parental rights agenda.
Read more about her role in the rise of the GOP’s newest star, from The Independent:
Who is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey?
Casey DeSantis, 42, has been married to Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for more than a decade and was declared breast cancer free in March 2022
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
A close ally of former President Donald Trump took the witness stand at his federal trial Monday to refute charges he secretly fed confidential information about Trump’s administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE’s foreign policy and business interests.
The onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, told a New York City jury that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it.
Read more about Tom Barrack and his legal troubles in The Independent:
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
A close ally of former President Donald Trump has taken the witness stand at his federal trial to deny charges he secretly fed confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates
Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative
President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to Democratic organizers at party headquarters and around the country, with the midterm elections two weeks away.
With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party.
Read more in The Independent:
Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative
President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to Democratic organizers at party headquarters and around the country, with the midterm elections two weeks away
Arizona voters are facing harassment at the polls by armed intimidators, DOJ investigates
The Department of Justice is investigating after voters in Arizona reported to local officials that there were groups of people monitoring voting stations and harassing them when they dropped off their ballots. Some have reportedly accused voters of trying to steal the election.
It comes as Donald Trump and his allies continue to spread false claims about Democrats engaging in voter and election fraud, with ballot dropboxes being at the centre of many conspiracies.
Read more in The Independent:
Arizona voters face harassment at the polls by armed intimidators, DOJ investigates
The individuals who allegedly harassed a voter accused them of being ‘mules’
Polls show election denier Kari Lake in tight race for Arizona governor
One of Donald Trump’s top acolytes in the 2022 cycle, Kari Lake, is within reach of the Arizona governor’s mansion.
Her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, is underperforming other Democrats in the state. And as a result, a person willing to entertain Donald Trump’s election fraud conspiracies could soon hold high office.
Read more in The Independent from Eric Garcia:
Polls show election denier Kari Lake in tight race for Arizona governor
Arizona is one of the most consequential governor’s races in the country.
