Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as ex-president rails against ‘puppet for China’ McConnell
Ex-president faces increasing legal pressure on multiple fronts
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.
The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has railed against his favourite target Mitch McConnell, calling the Senate minority leader “old crow” and accusing him of being a “puppet” for China.
Feature: The extreme Trumpist and his dodgy PhD
Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano is one of the most extreme candidates on the ballot anywhere in the US this election cycle, what with his open embrace of theocracy, his attendance at the January 6 rally and his repeated invokation of debunked election conspiracy theories. His views and behaviour have made him nationally notorious and made it much harder for the GOP to reach the governor’s mansion – but his odd problems go deeper.
Mr Mastriano previously pursued and obtained a PhD in history, but his since-published work has been torn apart for getting basic facts wrong.
Here’s a deep dive from Johanna Chisholm.
How did Doug Mastriano publish a thesis that critics claim is problematic?
Critics argue Doug Mastriano received a PhD from the University of New Brunswick under questionable circumstances. The school recently opened an independent review, years after academics began flagging his doctorate-earning thesis, Johanna Chisholm investigates
Trump laying plans to challenge midterm results – report
Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president has reportedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Pro-Trump factions, right-wing legal groups and GOP activists have attended meetings coordinated by the former president to discuss “scorched-earth legal tactics” that could throw elections into chaos, according to Rolling Stone, citing four people familiar with the meetings.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump is already preparing to challenge midterm election results: report
Ex-president and GOP allies have reportedly held meetings to discuss scorched-earth tactics to do what they failed to do in 2020
Oath Keepers trial delayed by Covid
The leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, is currently on trial with various of his comrades for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 insurrection. But there’s a spanner in the works: Mr Rhodes has Covid.
The trial has already been sensational, with the jury shown numerous unedfifying messages exchanged between the group’s members around the time of the Capitol riot – some of them highly explicit.
Alex Woodward reports.
Oath Keepers trial reveals dozens of Jan 6 messages as members stormed Capitol
Frustrated by Trump’s response, Stewart Rhodes was prepared to ‘rise up in insurrection’ without him as the militia group planned to breach the Capitol, according to prosecutors
Cruz booed at Yankees game
Yankees fans delivered a less than warm welcome to Ted Cruz after the visiting senator from Texas stood up to wave to a sea of not-so-thrilled onlookers.
In pictures posted on his own Twitter, he expressed his enthusiasm for attending the game, writing: “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium.”
In separate tweets shared online in the hours after the Yankees lost to the Astros, attendees posted about a since-viral moment at the game during which the Republican lawmaker stood up to wave to fans but was instead met by a group of people flipping him the bird.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Ted Cruz is seen getting booed and flipped off at Yankee Stadium
The Texas senator was attending a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx against the Houston Astros over the weekend
Liz Cheney warns against voting for election deniers
Republican US Rep Liz Cheney has warned that the vast number of candidates who have refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election pose a grave threat to democracy.
In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on 23 October, the Wyoming congresswoman – who lost a GOP primary to a candidate who falsely claimed the election was “rigged” – said she refuses to support or vote for candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
“No one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers,” she said.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Liz Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election deniers on midterm ballots
A majority of GOP candidates in fall elections have rejected or questioned 2020 results
Trump responds to Dominion CEO’s warnings by attacking CBS
Yesterday’s edition of 60 Minutes featured an interview with the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, the election machine company that has been relentlessly targeted by Donald Trump and his allies with false claims about the “rigging” of the 2020 election.
In the course of the discussion, John Poulos described how the violent threats against his employees that began with Mr Trump’s election loss continue to this day.
Dominion is suing associates of Mr Trump’s for vast sums of money over what it says are highly defamatory claims about its machines. High up the list is Rudy Giuliani, as well as numerous of Fox News’s most visible commentators, several of whom have already been deposed as the company builds its case.
Donald Trump, however, has no interest in backing away from his false claims. Instead, he is more interested in attacking the media who call attention to their consequences:
Cruz called out for January 6 book
Ted Cruz has produced a book looking at the “evidence of election fraud and voter fraud in November 2020 which the Democrats and the corporate media insist doesn’t exist” – and “walking the reader” through the events of the attack on the US Capitol, before and after which Mr Cruz objected to the certification of certain swing states’ electoral votes in line with the plans of the Trump administration.
Mr Cruz has begun promoting the book on right-wing outlets including Fox News, but outside the pro-Trump echo chamber has met with the sort of response one might expect.
Among those calling him out in response: Joe Walsh, a former congressman and Tea Partier who has long been one of Donald Trump’s most furious right-wing critics:
Trump Organization case: Who is Allen Weisselberg?
As the Trump Organization prepares to face trial on tax fraud charges, it’s worth taking a look back at the indictment and subsequent guilty plea of CFO Allen Weisselberg in the same case.
It was in August that the Trumpworld veteran agreed to a plea deal that will see him sentenced to five months behind bars and five years of probation, but will not require him to testify against his lifelong boss. But he will be required to give evidence in the upcoming trial.
His testimony could help the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutors secure convictions, which in turn could result in massive fines that might bankrupt Mr Trump’s family business.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report from the time.
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to tax fraud charges
Executive joins a long list of Trump associates who are convicted felons
Newsmax host says Trump ‘looks like a priest compared to Biden’
Newsmax host Rob Schmitt has claimed that former president Donald Trump “looks like a priest” compared to Joe Biden.
He made the comments during a segment on Democrats “murdering” the US economy in favour of promoting green initiatives, with Rep Ronny Jackson as a guest.
Schmitt is an open supporter of Trump and recently commented on leaked audio tapes shared by CNN: “After the last 18 months of Biden’s foreign policy, find one real American who doesn’t think that’s exactly how we should be handling our enemies.”
Right-wing TV host claims Trump ‘looks like a priest compared to Biden’
Newsmax host, Rob Schmitt, has claimed that Donald Trump “looks like a priest” compared to Joe Biden. He made the comments during a segment on Democrats “murdering” the US economy in favour of promoting green initiatives, with Rep. Ronny Jackson as a guest. Schmitt is an open supporter of Trump and recently commented on leaked audio tapes shared by CNN: “After the last 18 months of Biden’s foreign policy, find one real American who doesn’t think that’s exactly how we should be handling our enemies.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Trump repeats rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports after flying to Texas
Donald Trump repeated one of his favourite rants about US airports at his latest rally in Texas, after flying to the state on his newly-repaired jumbo jet dubbed “Trump Force One”.
Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Robstown on Saturday night, Mr Trump griped that America’s “once revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess”.
“You sit and wait for hours, then are notified that the plane won’t leave, and they have no idea when they will,” he said.
“Ticket prices have tripled, they don’t have the pilots to fly the planes, they don’t have qualified air traffic controls, and they just don’t know what they’re doing.”
The remarks are almost verbatim to those Mr Trump gave at another rally in Michigan earlier this month.
Megan Sheets and Lucy Thackray report.
Trump repeats rant about ‘dirty’ US airports after flying to Texas on Trump Force One
Twitter users were quick to question the last time Trump stepped foot in a US airport, as he exclusively flies private
