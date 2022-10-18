Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666071674

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

Former advisor is one of several who refused to testify to Capitol riot investigation

Gustaf Kilander,Maroosha Muzaffar,Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 18 October 2022 06:41
Comments

Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.

Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.

Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.

Recommended

1666063804

Kari Lake: The seemingly unstoppable rise of the Trump-backed election denier

Two years after quitting her television job, this Trump-endorsed Maga champion is involved in a showdown with a Democratic opponent that pundits say is too close to call.

Andrew Buncombe reports.

The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake

With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 04:30
1666060204

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst

A jury in U.S. District Court in Alexandria heard closing arguments in the case against Igor Danchenko. The Russian national is accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained information that ended up in the “Steele dossier,” a compendium of allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with the Kremlin.

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst

A jury has heard closing arguments in the trial of a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 03:30
1666056604

DoJ: Bannon deserves six-month sentence for ‘defiance and contempt'

Former Trump White House aide turned right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon deserves a six-month custodial sentence for having pursued a “bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt” after receiving a House January 6 committee subpoena, the Department of Justice has said.

In a sentencing memorandum filed before US District Judge Carl Nichols, prosecutors said Bannon should be hit with the maximum sentence recommended under federal guidelines, six months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons “for his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress”. The ex-Trump aide’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Steve Bannon deserves six-month sentence for ‘defiance and contempt’, DOJ says

Prosecutors are asking for the longest custodial term recommended in US sentencing guidelines, while Mr Bannon’s attorneys want him sentenced to probation

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 02:30
1666053046

Fauci describes bad feeling on day Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to cure Covid

Anthony Fauci has described his trepidation ahead of the press conference when then-President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to battle Covid-19.

The chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984 spoke to ABC News ahead of his retirement from government service at the end of 2022.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Fauci shares bad feeling on day Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to cure Covid

Biden’s chief medical adviser says Trump’s comments would have forced him to step in had he been in the room

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 01:30
1666049446

Is 2022 a 2020 sequel or a preview of 2024 for Biden and Trump?

This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one.

Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.

The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor — and possible future challenger — crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates.

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 00:30
1666046746

Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020.

In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the former Trump ally mocked his fellow 2016 contender over a photo recently posted by the president showing him behind a large, wooden desk at Mar-a-Lago that bears striking resemblances to the massive Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.

Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’

ABC News analyst was once considered top contender to serve as Trump’s attorney general

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 23:45
1666044046

ICYMI: Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel

Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”.

Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

Gustaf Kilander reports on the former president’s latest controversial remarks.

Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel

Former president claims Evangelicals are more appreciative of his support for the country, where he claims he could ‘easily’ be prime minister

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 23:00
1666042204

Trump jabs at McConnell on Truth Social

The former president went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Truth Social earlier today, posting:

Just read in, of all places, The New York Times, that the Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell, has lost every single time to me in his cherished Senate races. I am 42-0 over the last two cycles, & never even tried to run up the score by opposing Todd Young of Indiana, or John Thune of South Dakota - They may be RINO’s, and puppets of Mitch, but they are just fine. Do I also get credit for endorsing Mitch himself, who was heading for a landslide LOSS until he begged me to Endorse him. Sadly, I did!

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 22:30
1666041346

Trump claims National Archives ‘lost’ nuclear secrets

Donald Trump has claimed that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “lost” nuclear secrets but that they “don’t care”.

The former president also asserted that NARA had “lost” “massive amounts of information from past Presidents”.

Gustaf Kilander reports on Trump’s wild accusations.

Trump claims that National Archives ‘lost’ nuclear secrets but they ‘don’t care’

Amid worsening legal perils, former president posts 2012 story concerning ‘more than 1,500 boxes of classified documents’ going missing at records centre

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 22:15
1666039546

Trump sons wanted Truth social stake as ‘handout'

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Social as a ‘handout’

‘They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals’

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 21:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in