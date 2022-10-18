Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
Former advisor is one of several who refused to testify to Capitol riot investigation
Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.
Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.
Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.
Kari Lake: The seemingly unstoppable rise of the Trump-backed election denier
Two years after quitting her television job, this Trump-endorsed Maga champion is involved in a showdown with a Democratic opponent that pundits say is too close to call.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake
With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst
A jury in U.S. District Court in Alexandria heard closing arguments in the case against Igor Danchenko. The Russian national is accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained information that ended up in the “Steele dossier,” a compendium of allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with the Kremlin.
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst
A jury has heard closing arguments in the trial of a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump
DoJ: Bannon deserves six-month sentence for ‘defiance and contempt'
Former Trump White House aide turned right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon deserves a six-month custodial sentence for having pursued a “bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt” after receiving a House January 6 committee subpoena, the Department of Justice has said.
In a sentencing memorandum filed before US District Judge Carl Nichols, prosecutors said Bannon should be hit with the maximum sentence recommended under federal guidelines, six months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons “for his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress”. The ex-Trump aide’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Steve Bannon deserves six-month sentence for ‘defiance and contempt’, DOJ says
Prosecutors are asking for the longest custodial term recommended in US sentencing guidelines, while Mr Bannon’s attorneys want him sentenced to probation
Fauci describes bad feeling on day Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to cure Covid
Anthony Fauci has described his trepidation ahead of the press conference when then-President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to battle Covid-19.
The chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984 spoke to ABC News ahead of his retirement from government service at the end of 2022.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Fauci shares bad feeling on day Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to cure Covid
Biden’s chief medical adviser says Trump’s comments would have forced him to step in had he been in the room
Is 2022 a 2020 sequel or a preview of 2024 for Biden and Trump?
This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one.
Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor — and possible future challenger — crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates.
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?
This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one
Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020.
In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the former Trump ally mocked his fellow 2016 contender over a photo recently posted by the president showing him behind a large, wooden desk at Mar-a-Lago that bears striking resemblances to the massive Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’
ABC News analyst was once considered top contender to serve as Trump’s attorney general
ICYMI: Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”.
Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.
“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
Gustaf Kilander reports on the former president’s latest controversial remarks.
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel
Former president claims Evangelicals are more appreciative of his support for the country, where he claims he could ‘easily’ be prime minister
Trump jabs at McConnell on Truth Social
The former president went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Truth Social earlier today, posting:
Just read in, of all places, The New York Times, that the Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell, has lost every single time to me in his cherished Senate races. I am 42-0 over the last two cycles, & never even tried to run up the score by opposing Todd Young of Indiana, or John Thune of South Dakota - They may be RINO’s, and puppets of Mitch, but they are just fine. Do I also get credit for endorsing Mitch himself, who was heading for a landslide LOSS until he begged me to Endorse him. Sadly, I did!
Trump claims National Archives ‘lost’ nuclear secrets
Donald Trump has claimed that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “lost” nuclear secrets but that they “don’t care”.
The former president also asserted that NARA had “lost” “massive amounts of information from past Presidents”.
Gustaf Kilander reports on Trump’s wild accusations.
Trump claims that National Archives ‘lost’ nuclear secrets but they ‘don’t care’
Amid worsening legal perils, former president posts 2012 story concerning ‘more than 1,500 boxes of classified documents’ going missing at records centre
Trump sons wanted Truth social stake as ‘handout'
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.
Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Social as a ‘handout’
‘They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies