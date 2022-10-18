Jump to content

Trump news – live: Steve Bannon faces jail sentence as Trump’s exorbitant Secret Service hotel charges exposed

Former advisor is one of several who refused to testify to Capitol riot investigation

Gustaf Kilander,Maroosha Muzaffar,Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 18 October 2022 12:57
The House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Donald Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.

According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.

Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.

1666094123

Report: Trump considering appointing Greene if re-elected

Rolling Stone reports that among the allies Donald Trump could appoint to his administration is none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right extremist currently serving her first term in Congress.

“Wouldn’t she be great?” Trump privately said earlier this year to a confidant, one of the two people says. It is unclear what specifically Trump has in mind for the severely MAGAfied Georgia Republican, be it a White House staff position, cabinet post, or agency appointment, the sources say. But, “he loves MTG and would want her very close in a second term, that much was clear,” one source says.

The second source recalls that over the past year, the ex-president had briefly mentioned Greene’s name as someone who could be in the running to be a senior official at the Justice Department during a second Trump administration. The former president’s comment confused the source, because “I don’t think she’s a lawyer,” this person says.

Reps for Trump and Greene did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

Read the report below.

Andrew Naughtie18 October 2022 12:55
1666092023

Analysis: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s complex history with Jan 6

No other member of the House of Representatives attracts controversy like extremist Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, and few others have taken as strident a stand in defence of the perpetrators of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Yet this weekend at a debate against her Democratic rival in this year’s midterms, Ms Greene made the astonishing claim that she was a “victim” of the plot to overturn the presdential election.

“You cannot accuse me of insurrection,” she told the audience at the Atlanta Press Club. “I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress.

“That was the third day I had on the job. I had nothing to do with what happened there that day and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do. You’re lying about me and you will not defame my character in that manner.”

Here’s Joe Sommerlad to take you through what she’s said about the riot in the last year and a half.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was Jan 6 ‘victim’. Her past comments say otherwise

Outspoken pro-Trump Georgia congresswoman insists she is a ‘victim’ of the attempted insurrection, in which five people died

Andrew Naughtie18 October 2022 12:20
1666089991

House panel reveals Trump aides blocked overly alarming information about Covid-19

The House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis has steadily been delving into the inner workings of the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic – and in a grim new report, it details how some of the president’s staff pressured health officials to downplay reports of what was happening.

In a new report, the panel details how the administration “installed allies who bullied and retaliated against CDC scientists” as the White House tried “to retain control over coronavirus communications”. In particular it singles out Trump appointee Michael Caputo, “a close political ally who possessed no scientific or public health background”, and his senior adviser, Dr Paul Alexander, whom the report says “engaged in a persistent pattern of overruling and bullying scientists who advocated public health policies that went again the Trump Administration’s perceived political interests.”

Read more below.

Andrew Naughtie18 October 2022 11:46
1666085425

ADL CEO warns of climate of hate after Trump and West’s remarks on Jews

Coming off Kanye West’s rantings about going “death con three on Jewish people” and Donald Trump’s admonishment to them to be more grateful for his Israel policies “before it’s too late”, Anti-Defamation League Chair Jonathan Greenblatt has been speaking out about the serious and deadly implications such discourse is already having.

He put his views across last night on MSNBC. Take a watch:

Andrew Naughtie18 October 2022 10:30
1666082700

Premium: The big lesson to take from the Jan 6 committee ahead of 2024

Writing for The Independent’s premium section, Chris Stevenson has this analysis of what the January 6 select committee’s hearings to date might actually mean for the midterm elections in practice.

Thursday’s vote is likely to have been a coda to the public hearings, depending on what happens regarding the subpoena, and will certainly be the last one before the November midterms. But the vice-chair of the committee, Liz Cheney, was very clear in the opening statement of the hearing that the impact of this work will be felt into the future. Not least the next presidential election in 2024.

“Our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold,” Cheney said. “We have no guarantee that these men and women will be in place next time.”

Independent subscribers can read his full piece below.

Politics Explained: The big lesson to take from the Jan 6 committee ahead of 2024

The hearings are as much about the future as they are about the past, writes Chris Stevenson

Andrew Naughtie18 October 2022 09:45
1666080000

Trump earned ‘exorbitant’ $1,185 per night off Secret Service accommodation needs

Former President Donald Trump’s frequent trips to his properties ended up being the windfall that ethics experts long expected them to be, according to new documents obtained by Congress.

The records were obtained as part of an investigation by the Democrat-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is investigating how the Trump family profited from Donald Trump’s four years in power. The documents were released publicly on the committee’s website.

John Bowden reports.

Trump earned $1,185 per night by putting Secret Service in his own hotel rooms

Trump visted his properties for a total of 428 days as president, bringing Secret Service every time

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 09:00
1666076400

Even Trump concerned by Kanye West acting ‘crazy’, report says

Donald Trump, who once posed for photos with Kanye West at Trump Tower after the rapper embraced the then-president-elect and invited him to the White House while in office, is privately rebuking the artist’s recent public tirades against Jewish people, according to Rolling Stone.

Even Trump concerned by Kanye West acting ‘crazy’, report says

Former president confiding in friends that rapper needs ‘help’

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 08:00
1666072800

Video: Roger Stone threatening Trump he’ll get his ‘f***ing brains beat in’ if he runs again

Roger Stone threatened Donald Trump that he would get his “f***ing brains beat in” if he runs for president again, a clip from a documentary has revealed.

Gustaf Kilander and Andrew Feinberg report.

New video shows Roger Stone threatening Trump he’ll get his ‘f***ing brains beat in’

‘I’m going to public supporting impeachment. I have no choice,’ Stone says after pardon rejection

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 07:00
1666063804

Kari Lake: The seemingly unstoppable rise of the Trump-backed election denier

Two years after quitting her television job, this Trump-endorsed Maga champion is involved in a showdown with a Democratic opponent that pundits say is too close to call.

Andrew Buncombe reports.

The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake

With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 04:30
1666060204

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst

A jury in U.S. District Court in Alexandria heard closing arguments in the case against Igor Danchenko. The Russian national is accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained information that ended up in the “Steele dossier,” a compendium of allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with the Kremlin.

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst

A jury has heard closing arguments in the trial of a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump

Oliver O'Connell18 October 2022 03:30

