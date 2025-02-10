Trump expected to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President Donald Trump is planning on pardoning former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, according to Axios.
The ex-governor served eight years behind bars for trying to sell Barack Obama’s senate seat following the former president’s 2008 election victory. In 2020, Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence.
Following his impeachment and removal from office, Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice NBC show in 2010.
The former governor, a Democrat during his time in office, backed Trump in the 2024 election and attended the Republican National Convention.
Blagojevich supported Trump after he was indicted in the New York hush-money case, comparing his own legal problems to Trump’s.
“I love Trump more today than ever!” he wrote on social media at the time.
“When you’ve lived through it yourself, you recognize when they do it to someone else,” he added.
Trump was set to sign the pardon on Monday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the plans speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.
In addition to being convicted of trying to sell Obama’s senate seat, Blagojevich was also sentenced for attempting to extort a children’s hospital. He was convicted in 2011.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments