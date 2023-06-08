Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has praised the life of Christian televangelist Pat Robertson, even though he once said that the former president was living in an “alternate reality.”

Robertson died at the age of 93 at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Thursday morning, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

The conservative broadcaster himself ran unsuccessfully ran for president in 1988, finishing behind behind both George HW Bush and Bob Dole.

Donald Trump and Pat Robertson at an event in Virginia Beach in 2016 (REUTERS)

“Today the World lost an incredible and powerful Voice for Faith and Freedom. Pat Robertson showed us that Belief in God produces results that can change the course of History,” wrote Mr Trump on his Truth Social platform.

“Pat’s legacy lives on in the many endeavors and lives that he touched. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his Family!”

Mr Robertson predicted that Mr Trump would beat Joe Biden for the White House in 2020, but then criticised him when he refused to accept his defeat.

He made his “alternate reality” comment in an interview with CBN as Mr Trump filed a desperate and unsuccessful Supreme Court challenge to Mr Biden’s win in December 2020.

“You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on,” Mr Robertson said of Mr Trump. “I had prayed and hoped that there might be some better solution, but I don’t think … I think it’s all over.”

Mr Robertson also incorrectly predicted that vice president Kamala Harris would take over from Mr Biden “not too long after the inauguration.”

Regent University in Virginia, which Robertson founded, also released a statement saying it was mourning his loss.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved founder,” said Regent University executive vice president for academic affairs William Hathaway.

“Dr Robertson was a globally-renowned leader, broadcaster, philanthropist, educator, author, accomplished businessman, and – most importantly – a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.”