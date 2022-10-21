Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US
Rolling coverage of former president’s ongoing legal woes
Mike Pence says he might not vote for Trump in 2024
Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.
“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.
Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.
Meanwhile, asked at an event yesterday whether he would vote for Mr Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Mike Pence said there might be “someone else” he would prefer as the nominee – but stopped short of saying who that might be.
“What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership,” said the former vice president, who has previously acknowledged he is considering a presidential campaign of his own. “All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days.”
Trump’s ‘Crime of Century’ claims fizzle as three-year probe fails again
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial acquittals — the latest on Tuesday — and a former FBI attorney sentenced to probation.
That has fallen far short of Trump supporters’ expectations that Durham would reveal a “deep state” plot behind the U.S. government’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign
Don Jr suggests George Floyd family money grabbing by suing Kanye West
Donald Trump Jr has suggested that the family of George Floyd is attempting to sue rapper Kanye West for financial gain after he claimed that Mr Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl.
Mr Trump Jr posted screenshots from three articles on Wednesday. A headline from CNN dated June 2020 states that Mr West donated $2m and paid for the college tuition for Mr Floyd’s daughter.
A piece in Rolling Stone magazine said Mr Floyd’s family was preparing to sue the rapper for $250m. The magazine reported that the lawsuit concerning the false allegations would be filed on behalf of Mr Floyd’s daughter.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Donald Trump Jr suggests George Floyd family money grabbing by suing Kanye
‘You can do some amazing things for people but when the opportunity to get more $$$ arises it’s all forgotten’
‘Constitutional sheriffs’: Shadow movement resisting gun control and investigating 2020 election
Nearly half of sheriffs in a nationwide survey felt that in their home counties, they are the final word on what’s legal and constitutional — no matter what state or federal laws or Supreme Court decisions say.
It’s a sign of the growing influence of “constitutional sheriff” ideology that’s spread to departments across the country in the last decade, a mindset that’s pushed sheriffs to resist Covid rules, gun laws, investigate election conspiracies, pal around with militia men, and racially profile their constituents.
Josh Marcus reports.
How right-wing sheriffs are using their powers to further Trump 2020 agenda
A growing movement of so-called ‘constitutional sheriffs’ believe they are the final word on the law on issues like Covid, guns, and the 2020 election, Josh Marcus reports
Is the Secret Service covering up something about January 6?
Is something untoward afoot at the elite agency charged with safeguarding the life of President Joe Biden?
Adam Kinzinger certainly thinks so.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg looks into it.
Is Secret Service covering up January 6? Agency under scrutiny as questions pile up
January 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger thinks something is amiss at the agency tasked with protecting US presidents. Andrew Feinberg looks at the evidence
As former Veep says he may not vote for him, Trump shares graph outlining his popularity
Donald Trump has shared a graph outlining his popularity among Republican primary voters on the heels of Mike Pence saying that he won’t necessarily vote for the former president if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024.
Mr Trump shared a graph on his social media platform Truth Social from McLaughlin & Associates, a strategic consulting and polling firm, showing his strong support among Republican primary voters.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump shares graph of his popularity after Pence says he might not vote for him
‘There might be somebody else I’d prefer more,’ Pence says of 2024 race
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was a ‘victim’ of January 6
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the pro-Trump Republican congresswoman from Georgia, used a debate appearance to shirk responsibility for her part in the events that led to the deadly riot at the US Capitol on 6 January last year, making the astonishing claim that she was a “victim” of the plot to overturn the presdential election.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was Jan 6 ‘victim’. Her past comments say otherwise
Outspoken pro-Trump Georgia congresswoman insists she is a ‘victim’ of the attempted insurrection, in which five people died
The seemingly unstoppable rise of Trump-backed election denier Kari Lake
Two years after quitting her television job, this Trump-endorsed Maga champion is involved in a showdown with a Democratic opponent that pundits say is too close to call.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake
With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe
Trump complains about American Jews in leaked video
During a 2021 event, Donald Trump asked if a man was a “good Jewish character” and portrayed Persians as “very good salesmen,” according a video shared with the media, just days after the former president was accused of being antisemitic for telling American Jews to “get their act together” and support him.
Documentarian Alex Holder filmed the 2021 remarks during an event at the Trump golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Mr Trump boasts about his support in Israel, while complaining that US Jews don’t support him enough.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump complains about American Jews in video leaked after he defended Kanye West
Former president is frequently accused of racism and antisemitic remarks
Oath Keepers trial reveals dozens of Jan 6 messages as members stormed Capitol
While Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes grew frustrated with Donald Trump’s response to the 2020 presidential election, members of the far-right anti-government group roamed the US Capitol grounds, waiting for the president’s call to take up arms against the government.
During the group’s trial on charges of seditious conspiracy, federal prosecutors and FBI investigators revealed the member’s coordinated movements and explicit calls for violence in message after message, video after video, as a mob stormed the Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
Alex Woodward has been following the trial.
Oath Keepers trial reveals dozens of Jan 6 messages as members stormed Capitol
Frustrated by Trump’s response, Stewart Rhodes was prepared to ‘rise up in insurrection’ without him as the militia group planned to breach the Capitol, according to prosecutors
Court rules Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia 2020 election grand jury
Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in the state, an appeals court ruled.
Graeme Massie reports on this breaking story.
Lindsey Graham must testify before 2020 election grand jury in Georgia, court rules
Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in the state, an appeals court ruled.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies