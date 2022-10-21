✕ Close Mike Pence says he might not vote for Trump in 2024

Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.

Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.

Meanwhile, asked at an event yesterday whether he would vote for Mr Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Mike Pence said there might be “someone else” he would prefer as the nominee – but stopped short of saying who that might be.

“What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership,” said the former vice president, who has previously acknowledged he is considering a presidential campaign of his own. “All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days.”