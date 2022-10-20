Trump news – live: Mike Pence says he might not vote for Trump if he wins 2024 primary
Asked at an event yesterday whether he would vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Mike Pence said there might be “someone else” he would prefer as the nominee – but stopped short of saying who that might be.
“What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership,” said the former vice president, who has previously acknowledged he is considering a presidential campaign of his own. “All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days.”
Meanwhile, a federal judge has said Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.
“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.
“Nasty, wrong, and ill informed”: Trump lays into another judge
In the wake of a judgment that he likely conspired to defraud the US government by lying about the fictional theft of the 2020 election, Donald Trump has kicked off against the judge who made the decision:
Here’s Andrew Feinberg on the decision, handed down by US District Court Judge David Carter. His opinion concludes that emails from ex-Chapman University law professor John Eastman must be turned over to the 6 January committee because they show Mr Trump “knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public”.
Judge finds Trump “likely conspired to defraud US"
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from one of former president Donald Trump’s campaign attorneys should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.
In an 18-page opinion and order published on Wednesday, US District Judge David Carter said emails from ex-Chapman University law professor John Eastman must be turned over because they show Mr Trump “knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump veteran dings Truss
To the news that Liz Truss has resigned in humiliation as prime minister of the UK, former Trump press secretary Anthony Scaramucci – who held his job for mere days – has this brutally simple take:
...and more anti-Carroll material from Trump
Now on Truth Social courtesy of Donald Trump: a Newsmax monologue about author E Jean Carroll’s supposed lack of credibility.
Again, sharing this is perhaps not the wisest tactic for Mr Trump given he is facing a lawsuit for defaming her by claiming she’s lying about her claim that he raped her in the 1990s.
Gustaf Kilander explains why the former president might be getting himself in further trouble.
Trump may have blown up his own defence in E Jean Carroll case
Legal expert says E Jean Carroll ‘should amend her complaint to include an additional count based on the new statement’
Trump vents rage at Durham case verdict and drops anti-Carroll video
Donald Trump was surprisingly quiet when John Durham’s prosecution of Igor Danchenko ended in an acquittal, but he has now lashed out at it on Truth Social – and he’s thrown in a video slating author E Jean Carroll too.
Mr Trump claims that Ms Carroll’s allegation he raped her is a lie, and she is suing him for defamation over his repeated insistence she has made it up. The video may help her case more than it helps his:
Trump shares poll showing GOP support for 2024 campaign
Perhaps with Mike Pence’s comments yesterday in mind, Donald Trump has shared a poll conducted last month that shows 86 per cent of a sample of likely Republican primary voters would support him as a nominee.
According to the pollster, that number has stayed fairly consistent and in fact ticked up a little since the spring, despite the intervening 6 January hearings and Mar-a-Lago scandal.
However, it’s worth noting that the “strongly support” figure is 64 per cent, meaning that the share of voters at least open to an alternative is potentially large enough that a competitor might still think it worth entering the fray.
Trump complains about Pelosi threatening to punch him
Donald Trump gave a phone interview to a right-wing host yesterday that saw him air out various of his usual grievances – and complain specifically about a video shown at the last January 6 hearing that showed Nancy Pelosi privately saying she wanted to “punch him out” as he considered whether to come to the Capitol as the riot wound down.
Here’s what the former president had to say:
ICYMI: Mar-a-Lago special master getting frustrated
A special master put in charge of reviewing documents seized by the Justice Department from Donald Trump’s home is growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of progress being made in the case.
CNN reported that Judge Raymond Dearie expressed that frustration on Tuesday during a hearing as the two sides disputed the origin of some of the seized records.
“Where’s the beef? I need some beef,” he was quoted as saying.
The moment was not his only admonition of the attorneys on Tuesday; Mr Dearie also reportedly warned both sides against delay tactics meant to disrupt the short timeframe the special master has to review the seized documents.
John Bowden has more.
‘Where’s the beef?’ Special master shows frustration in Trump documents case
Ex-president’s legal team and DoJ spar over contents of seized documents
Pence: “There might be somebody else I’d prefer” to Trump in 2024
Mike Pence was asked at an event yesterday whether or not he would vote for Donald Trump should he win the Republican nomination in 2024. Here’s what the former vice president, whose ex-boss incited a violent attack on the Capitol while Mr Pence certified Joe Biden’s victory inside, said in response:
Mr Pence has said several times he is considering a 2024 campaign himself, and has appeared publicly with various candidates in this year’s midterms – including many who did not have Mr Trump’s backing.
