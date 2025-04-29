Trump is ‘starting to cool’ on Pete Hegseth after multiple security scandals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is “starting to cool” on Pete Hegseth after the defense secretary was hit by a spate of national security scandals, it is claimed.

After texting sensitive war plans involving a wave of U.S. air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to a Signal chat last month, The New York Times revealed last week that Hegseth allegedly shared details of military strikes in a second group on the messaging app, which included his wife, his attorney and his brother. Sources told the Associated Press last week that he did so on his personal computer via an insecure internet connection in his office.

The president insisted in a recent interview with The Atlantic that he thinks his embattled Pentagon chief is “going to get it together.”

But on Tuesday’s episode of Morning Joe, co-host Jonathan Lemire suggested Trump may be losing his enthusiasm for Hegseth behind closed doors.

open image in gallery MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire says that President Trump is beginning to 'cool off' following Pete Hegseth's national security scandals ( MSNBC/YouTube )

“During the transition, there was a lot of frustration among Trump aides around Hegseth that he hadn't been forthcoming,” Lemire told fellow anchor Joe Scarborough. “Trump himself loved the guy. That’s what I was told repeatedly. ‘Hegseth's my guy,’ Trump said.”

“He loved him on Fox, he got to know him during the first term as... Hegseth championed some veterans’ causes,” he continued. “What we’re seeing now is that Trump himself is starting to cool on Hegseth, at least somewhat.”

The hosts concurred that Mike Waltz will likely continue to bear the brunt of the blame after Trump’s national security advisor mistakenly invited The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to the initial Signal group chat.

open image in gallery Donald Trump (left) says he has spoken to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and thinks he is ‘going to get it together’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“But, Waltz, as a suggestion, is... probably also a short-timer on this administration,” Lemire continued. “Right now, the focus is on Hegseth and the chaos at the Pentagon, which goes beyond the Signalgate chats. We’ve some of his top aides go; his handpicked guys to be around him.”

According to The Atlantic, after the security blunders, the president told his staff: “Maybe don’t use Signal, OK?”

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and military veteran, was quick to blame fired staffers for the leaks about the second Signal chat group and accused them of trying to “sabotage” Trump’s agenda. Several former aides have spoken out, denying any wrongdoing.

“Those folks who are leaking, who have been pushed out of the building, are now attempting to leak and sabotage the president’s agenda,” Hegseth said last week. “We're for the war fighters. We're for the president. And none of this is based in reality.”