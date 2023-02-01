✕ Close Trump opens 2024 run, saying he's 'more committed' than ever

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing his interview recordings to the public, claiming that he didn’t give him permission to use them for an audiobook.

Mr Trump also now faces yet another criminal investigation, this time at the hands of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The New York Times broke the story of the office’s ongoing grand jury probe into Mr Trump’s 2016 hush payment, via former attorney Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The office is presenting evidence to a grand jury in the days ahead, and will soon decide whether Mr Trump or others should face criminal indictments.

The former president is alleged to have paid off Ms Daniels in 2016 to prevent her from spreading claims of an affair between the two. Mr Trump denies this; Ms Daniels and the ex-president’s former “fixer”, Mr Cohen, do not.

Meanwhile, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has dismissed Mr Trump’s recent attacks, noting that he recently got re-elected.