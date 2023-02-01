Trump news – live: Trump sues Bob Woodward as Ron DeSantis responds to ex-president’s attacks
Lawsuit seeks $50m and alleges journalist usurped Trump’s copyright interests
Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing his interview recordings to the public, claiming that he didn’t give him permission to use them for an audiobook.
Mr Trump also now faces yet another criminal investigation, this time at the hands of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
The New York Times broke the story of the office’s ongoing grand jury probe into Mr Trump’s 2016 hush payment, via former attorney Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The office is presenting evidence to a grand jury in the days ahead, and will soon decide whether Mr Trump or others should face criminal indictments.
The former president is alleged to have paid off Ms Daniels in 2016 to prevent her from spreading claims of an affair between the two. Mr Trump denies this; Ms Daniels and the ex-president’s former “fixer”, Mr Cohen, do not.
Meanwhile, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has dismissed Mr Trump’s recent attacks, noting that he recently got re-elected.
This Republican single mom wants the GOP to stop ‘being a**holes to women’. What will she do about it?
Nancy Mace is one of the Republican Party’s most interesting members in the House.
After surviving a Trump-endorsed challenge to her reelection last year, the South Carolina representative returns to Washington as one of the party’s most outspoken members on issues of gender and even the far-right’s embrace of conspiracies.
She sat down with The Independent’s Eric Garcia for an exclusive interview about her style of politics and new home in the GOP’s slim House majority.
Trump used Freedom of Information Act request to slow IRS release of his taxes
Former president Donald Trump inundated the Internal Revenue Service with a barrage of Freedom of Information Act requests meant to shed light on any internal deliberations agency officials were making as they considered turning his tax records over to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The former president famously claimed to be under audit by the agency for years, and resisted calls to release his financial records publicly until the supposed audit concluded. It never did.
Read more in The Independent:
Arizona Republicans pick former Trump official to lead party
Arizona Republicans selected former state treasurer and Donald Trump aide Jeff DeWit to be the party’s next chairman, turning to a familiar face with relationships across the party fractured after its worst election in decades.
Mr DeWit replaces firebrand Trump ally Kelli Ward, who helped the former president in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and was a vocal proponent of his false claim that the election results were fraudulent.
She broke with precedent in last year’s primary, openly promoting a slate of election deniers who went on to lose the general election in November.
“I’m going to work for you and we’re going to unify,” Mr DeWit said after winning. “And we’re going to get back to beating Democrats and winning elections.”
House speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is looking forward to discussing with president Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet tomorrow for their first sit-down at the White House since Mr McCarthy was elected to the post.
Mr McCarthy said he wants to address spending cuts along with raising the debt limit, even though the White House has ruled out linking those two issues together as the government tries to avoid a potentially devastating financial default.
The speaker pledged that cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be off the table.
“I know the president said he didn’t want to have any discussion [on cuts], but I think it’s very important that our whole government is designed to find compromise,” Mr McCarthy told CBS‘ “Face the Nation.”
Read more:
GOP congresswoman says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden documents
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina drew a difference between the investigation into documents found in locations associated with President Joe Biden and documents located at former president Donald Trump’s home.
The Independent spoke to Ms Mace in an exclusive interview for a profile to be published this weekend. The interview came as Mr Biden faces scrutiny after documents from his time as vice president were found both at his home in Delaware and the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
Read more from Eric Garcia:
Trump says ‘disloyal’ DeSantis ‘trying to rewrite history’ on Covid
Donald Trump lashed out at Ron DeSantis and called him “disloyal” as the Florida governor weighs a run for the 2024 Republican nomination against his former political benefactor.
Mr Trump spoke to Politico and CNN on his plane as he campaigned in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two states that have the first primary contests in the country.
“When I hear that he might [run] I think it’s very disloyal,” Mr Trump told reporters.
Mr Trump criticised Mr DeSantis for his record during the Covid pandemic.
“There are Republican governors that did not close their states,” Mr Trump said. “They’re trying to rewrite history.”
He added: “Ron would have not been governor if it wasn’t for me.”
Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward and book publisher over interview tapes
Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward of the Watergate scandal fame for releasing his interview recordings to the public, claiming that he didn’t give him permission to use them for an audiobook.
The former US president filed a lawsuit on Monday against Woodward, the publisher Simon & Schuster and its parent company Paramount Global for releasing the recorded interviews which took place between December 2019 and August 2020.
Mr Trump claimed in the lawsuit that he consented to be recorded for a series of interviews but only for a book Woodward was working on, rather than for direct publication. Woodward’s “Rage” was published in September 2021.
Read the full story here:
Inside McCarthy's House: Famous friends and hard realities
Three weeks into the new era of the House Republican majority, the risks of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership style are clearly taking hold.
Away from the glare of the speaker’s official office, McCarthy is conducting some of the most exhilarating but also difficult business of leadership. Yet McCarthy is also confronting the limits of his slim hold on power as the promises of a new style of running the House run into the hard realities of governing.
Read more:
California may disbar Trump lawyer over 2020 lies
John Eastman, who led Donald Trump’s legal bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, could be stripped of his licence to practise law after he was hit with 11 charges stemming from his efforts fuelled by the former president’s election lies.
The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona announced the case against Mr Eastman on Thursday.
Read more about the second member of Mr Trump’s legal team to face consequences for the campaign to overturn the election:
Stormy Daniels responds to Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels has responded to Donald Trump’s Truth Social rant denouncing the Manhattan district attorney’s office over the grand jury investigation impanelled to consider criminal charges against him for a hush payment made to Ms Daniels in 2016.
Mr Trump has long denied the affair which Ms Daniels claims the two were involved in; nevertheless, his attorney Michael Cohen paid Ms Daniels $130,000 out of his own personal funds to apparently buy her silence.
