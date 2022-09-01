Trump claims he has his own polls that show Mar-a-Lago raid has made him more popular

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump found something to celebrate on Thursday after tacitly admitting to keeping classified presidential records without the permission of the National Archives in a legal filing the day earlier.

In an interview with a right-wing broadcaster the former president pointed out how his poll numbers among Republican voters have rebounded in recent weeks amid news of the raid and new criminal investigation targeting him.

“I don’t even like saying it because it sounds so trivial...my poll numbers have gone through the roof because of [the raid],” he said. “I’ve never been involved in an event that’s driven me up like this.”

His comments reflected how even amid a criminal investigation that could have serious consequences, his focus remains on 2024 and a recent poll of GOP primary voters that found his support rising and the support of his closest hypothetical rival, Ron DeSantis, falling in the wake of the FBI’s search.

But other polls in recent months have shown that a majority of Americans overall are hoping for new candidates — from Republicans and Democrats both — in 2024.

