Text messages between Donald Trump and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek have been revealed, where the president warned the Democrat to “get your state in order” or he would deploy federal troops to Portland.

Trump ordered Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to deploy National Guard troops to Portland over the weekend, decrying Oregon’s largest city as “war-ravaged.”

The president claimed Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in the city are “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

Kotek said she spoke with Trump on the phone Saturday, where she told him there is “no need for military troops” and “no threat to national security” in the city.

But the president appears to be pressing ahead despite the state’s objections. Hegseth federalized Oregon National Guard troops Sunday and they are expected to be deployed to the city as soon as Thursday, according to Lt. Col. Stephen Momar, The Oregonian reports.

Text messages between Donald Trump and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (pictured) have been revealed, where the president warned the Democrat to 'get your state in order' or he would call in the troops

Now Kotek’s office has released texts between the governor and Trump via Natalie Harp, the former right-wing broadcaster who is one of the president’s closest aides.

The exchange took place Sunday morning, according to copies of the messages seen by The Oregonian:

Trump: Governor: The ICE facility in Portland was attacked again last night. In fact, it, and other Federal Buildings, are being attacked on a nightly basis. We can’t have this. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.

Kotek [to Harp]: Received. I know he has a busy schedule today. Will try calling him later. Thanks.

Kotek [To Trump]: I just received your notice to mobilize the Oregon National guard outside of my control. I believe this is unlawful and unwarranted. You broke your promise to speak with me before taking further action against Portland. I will be in touch later.

Trump: I notified you to get things in order, and you didn’t. They attacked our ICE Patriots last night, and at other times. If you get your State in order, we don’t come in, but everyone knows that Portland has been an unmitigated disaster for years. I won’t let that happen in America! President DJT

Anti-Trump protests have broke out across the city following his threats to deploy federal troops

Oregon and its largest city have filed a lawsuit to block Trump from deploying guardsmen, claiming the president’s “provocative and arbitrary actions threaten to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.”

Anti-Trump protests have broke out across the city following his threats to deploy federal troops.

The city is the next target on Trump’s list after the president has been testing the limits of his executive power.

He first deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protesters in June, before sending guardsmen to Washington, D.C. to crack down on what he saw as a crime-ridden city.

Earlier this month, he said he was sending troops to Memphis to combat crime.

While some state and local leaders have welcomed the move, others, such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, have fiercely resisted.

“This is no way to live,” Pritzker said after Trump announced plans to send 100 National Guard troops into Chicago.