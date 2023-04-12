Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he asked a five-year-old about the best way to evacuate US assets from Afghanistan in an interview aired on the television network on Tuesday evening.

Mr Trump spoke at length about the US’ evacuation from Afghanistan during the interview, in which he also claimed that the US left a number of dogs — “mostly German Shepherds” — behind in the country.

“They left the dogs — you know the dog lovers, I love dogs, you love dogs... the first question is what did they do with the dogs? Mostly German Shepherds, they left them,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said the US should not have abandoned a range of expensive military equipment in the country during the course of its evacuation — and that the five-year-old he asked about the evacuation process ordered by President Joe Biden agreed him with him.

Mr Trump also hit out at senior members of the Defense Department who he claims told him that it would be too difficult to try to evacuate US assets from Afghanistan and boasted about his diplomatic skills and handling of the Taliban as well as Russia and China.