Trump plans on raising $1B to build his presidential library in downtown Miami

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The foundation behind Donald Trump’s presidential library plans on raising nearly $1 billion over the next two years in tax-exempt contributions to build the Miami landmark, according to a report.

Tax documents, obtained by the Miami Herald, suggest that Trump’s presidential library foundation is planning to bring in hundreds of millions over the next two years as the president hopes to transform a plot of land in downtown Miami into a building honoring his legacy.

The foundation expects to rake in $950 million — $50 million this year, $300 million in 2026 and $600 million in 2027 — through “gifts, grants and contributions,” according to its IRS application for tax-exempt status.

That $50 million figure this year stems from media companies that have pledged to give tens of millions to the library foundation as part of their settlements with Trump. ABC News agreed to donate $15 million toward the library, Meta agreed to give $22 million, and CBS News agreed to pay nearly $16 million.

This figure is staggering when compared to how much his predecessors raised for their presidential libraries. Barack Obama’s library foundation garnered $5.4 million in donations in its first year while George W. Bush’s foundation raised nearly $2.8 million.

Donald Trump’s presidential library foundation expects to raise nearly $1 billion in donations over the next two years, according to a report ( Getty Images )

Trump’s foundation was granted tax-exempt status in the middle of the longest-ever government shutdown, the Miami Herald reported.

The foundation asked the IRS for “expedited processing” on its tax-exempt status on October 10. The agency replied on October 20, saying that the foundation was exempt from federal income tax.

While Trump’s foundation took only 10 days to get approved during the shutdown, the agency noted on its website that 80 percent of such applications typically take six months to receive a determination. The Independent has asked the IRS for more information.

The application also shed light on the foundation’s plans.

It plans to spend the next four to five years on “site acquisition, design, capital fundraising, facility construction, acquisition, and preliminary cataloging of artifacts,” according to the documents. Eventually, the foundation also expects to launch a scholarship program for college students studying history, political science, public service or library sciences, the outlet reported. Eligible students include citizens or “lawful permanent residents,” the records state.

The application also specified how much it plans to spend this year.

The filings said that $130,000 has gone toward fundraising and $490,000 has been spent on “professional fees.” Another $400,000 has been used to pay its directors and trustees. Eric Trump, Michael Boulous — the husband of the president’s daughter Tiffany Trump — and James Kiley — an attorney for the president, serve as the foundation’s trustees.

In another filing, obtained by New York Times, the foundation said that none of those officers expected to be paid.