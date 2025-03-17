Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump once offered Rep. Anna Luna his bed while she was feeling unwell and joked, “don’t tell Melania,” according to a new book.

Comments reportedly made by the president in private have been revealed in a new book titled Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power by Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt.

The book features “never-before-reported” moments in Trump’s return to the White House. The book claims the president insulted fellow Republicans and allies, was disparaging about the women who have accused him in court and sarcastically claimed he wouldn’t seek revenge if reelected.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s White House communications director, said the book was “a work of fiction” when approached by The Independent for comment.

While aboard Trump’s personal jet in the summer of 2023, a then-pregnant Luna was not feeling well, according to Isenstadt. “If you need a bed to lay down in, there's one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it,” Trump offered the Florida congresswoman. “Just don't tell Melania. She doesn't like other women on my bed,” he reportedly joked.

open image in gallery According to a new book about Trump’s return to the White House, he jokingly offered a then-pregnant Rep. Anna Paulina Luna his bed on his personal jet when she was feeling unwell. ‘Just don’t tell Melania,’ he reportedly jibed ( Getty Images )

Trump, according to the book, also blasted E. Jean Carroll and Stormy Daniels in a comment reportedly made to an aide in April 2024. “E. Jean Carroll says I f***ed her. Stormy Daniels says I f***ed her. But I never f***ed them. Everyone's f***ing everybody, but I never f***ed any of these people.” Juries in New York found Trump liable for defaming and sexually abusing Carroll after he repeatedly called her a liar for speaking publicly about allegations that he assaulted her in the 1990s.

The president also privately made a sarcastic comment to aides in March 2024 in response to former President Joe Biden claiming Trump would seek revenge if reelected. “Listen, everybody. There will be no retribution, there will be no revenge. Wink, wink,” Trump said, according to the book.

Trump insulted fellow Republicans in the run-up to the presidential election, according to Isenstadt. After Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally, criticized Trump’s decision to oppose a plan to ban abortion after 15 weeks, he reportedly said: “Go tell Lindsey we're not friends anymore.”

open image in gallery Trump also insulted fellow Republicans, according to the book. He said he would ‘squash’ Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘like a bug,’ when the governor was preparing to run against Trump in the Republican presidential primaries. ( Getty Images )

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the receiving end of Trump’s jibes on two occasions. “I'm going to squash this guy like a bug,” Trump reportedly said of DeSantis to Vice President J.D. Vance in 2023, who was then Ohio senator, when DeSantis was preparing to run against him in the Republican presidential primary.

Trump reportedly made another comment about DeSantis to guests on his private plane while the governor was seeking his endorsement. “He was like a beggar. I could have said: 'Drop to your f***ing knees, Ron,’” Trump said, according to the book.

The president insulted both Sen. Tom Cotton and casino mogul Steve Wynn, who has the incurable eye disease retinitis pigmentosa, after Wynn suggested Trump consider Cotton as his Vice President. “Wow,” Trump reportedly said. “Steve is even more blind than I thought he was if he thinks Tom Cotton has charisma.”

“Many of these so-called insider books are a desperate attempt to make money off of President Trump’s name because journalism is a dying industry with reporters peddling lies and selling their souls in order to make a quick buck,” Cheung said in a statement to The Independent. “These works of fiction either belong in the bargain bin of the fantasy section in a discount bookstore or should be repurposed as tissue paper.”

Isenstadt’s book is out Tuesday.