Trump news - live: Ex-president owes National Archives more lost records as Mary says he’s plotting ‘revenge’
Trump stumps for GOP candidate for governor
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.
“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.
Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent rhetoric in US politics is ratcheting up, to the point where she’s worried a member of Congress might get assassinated.
Meanwhile, historians are arguing Mr Trump may seek “revenge” against rivals and former allies like Florida governor Ron DeSantis if he’s re-elected president in 2024.
The debate on violent words in politics follows another campaign-style rally from Mr Trump, who visited Michigan on Saturday.
In his speech, he lashed out at journalist Maggie Haberman of The New York Timesand praised people like conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who lobbied to overturn the 2020 election result.
Is Donald Trump plotting his ‘revenge'
If he is re-elected in 2024, Donald Trump is going to take “revenge” against his political antagonists, federal officials and even former allies like Florida governor Ron DeSantis, according to Mr Trump’s niece Mary Trump.
On a Friday episode of her podcast The Mary Trump Show, Ms Trump interviewed New York University historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and the pair agreed that strongmen-style leaders like Mr Trump who find themselves in legal jeopardy will often continue to seek power to punish their enemies and avoid punishment themselves.
Ms Ben-Ghiat believes the former president will take special umbrage with Mr DeSantis, the most successful of the Republicans to parrot Mr Trump’s style and false claims about the 2022 election, because the Florida governor has reaped all the political benefits without facing federal investigations and impeachment hearings.
“He must be particularly upset with Mr Ron DeSantis who has learned all of his lessons as the most ruthless of the bunch,” Professor Ben-Ghiat, author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, said.
More details in our story.
Trump plans to take ‘revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if reelected, Mary Trump says
Trump once endorsed DeSantis, but relationship has soured
GOP won’t condemn Trump’s racist attacks
Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn former president Donald Trump seeming to make a death threat against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
On Friday, Mr Trump criticised Mr McConnell for voting with Democrats on spending legislation.
“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” the former president wrote on Truth Social.
Read the full story.
GOP senator awkwardly kowtows to Trump after ‘racist’ attack on McConnell’s wife
‘It never ever OK to be racist,’ GOP senator Rick Scott says when pressed
Will a disclaimer get Donald Trump out of New York’s $250m lawsuit against him?
Armen Morian, a former prosecutor in the New York Attorney General’s Office, thinks Donald Trump might have a point.
The former president has claimed that New York can’t bring a $250m fraud lawsuit against him and his family company because the Trump Organization consistently warned banks and insurers to rely on their own valuations before offering him business.
“What the disclaimers are saying is, ‘Beware when you read these financial statements,’” Mr Morian told Insider. “That’s all it has to do.”
Here's more information on the lawsuit.
NY attorney general files $250m lawsuit against Trump and three of his children
Letitia James is also referring the former president’s conduct to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida.
Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.
“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area.
“We want to say we love you very much ... please know our hearts are with you and our prayers are with you,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump finally breaks silence on Hurricane Ian after devastating storm hits Florida
‘Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,’ Trump says of Hurricane Ian
Trump-endorsed Bolsonaro headed for run-off in Brazil’s presidential election
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s right-wing president, who has received endorsements and support from Donald Trump and numerous other US Republicans, appears to be heading for a run-off in his re-election campaign against leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Militia leader plans to use Trump in January 6 defence
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, plans to invoke a novel legal defence in his trial for charges relating to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol: that he was awaiting orders from Donald Trump.
Mr Rhodes’s lawyers have said the militia leader believed Mr Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act and call up a militia to support him, thus justifying the Oath Keepers’ violent presence at the Capitol during January 6.
Trump administration Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will testify in UAE lobbying trial
Rex Tillerson, who served as Secretary of State during the early days of the Trump administration, will be called to testify on Monday in the trial of Thomas Barrack, a former fundraiser for Mr Trump who faces charges of unlawfully acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.
The testimony will take place on Monday, Al Jazeera reports.
Trump-endorsed candidate for Nevada governor disavows Big Lie about 2020 election
During a debate on Sunday, Joe Lombardo, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for Nevada who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, disavowed Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
“It bothers me,” he said.
“I’m not shying away from that,” he added. “I don’t stand by him in that aspect.”
On the whole though, Mr Lombardo said he still stands by Mr Trump.
“You’re never going to agree with anybody 100% and everything they do. Even in my own party, there’s people that don’t agree with 100% of what I present forward, but you know, you gotta look at the totality of the person and their leadership,” the candidate concluded.
Former White House aide condemns ‘despicable’ comments about Mitch McConnell
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin is one of few Republicans who has called out Donald Trump for comments he made about Mitch McConnell and his wife that struck many observers as violent and racist.
Trump gives racist nickname to ex-transport secretary in rant about Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao served as transport secretary in the Trump administration
“This isn’t some crazy person on the internet, this is the GOP front-runner for President if the Party doesn’t wake up & demand better,” Ms Farah wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “He’s not even trying to hide the racism at this point. Just despicable.”
Other Republicans, like Florida Senator Rick Scott, have declined to criticise the president.
GOP senator awkwardly kowtows to Trump after ‘racist’ attack on McConnell’s wife
‘It never ever OK to be racist,’ GOP senator Rick Scott says when pressed
Why aren’t Florida Republicans voting for Hurricane Ian relief?
Representative Matt Gaetz voted against legislation that would have provided relief for victims of Hurricane Ian, which left a path of devastation in the congressman’s home state of Florida.
The House of Representatives voted 230 to 201 on a continuing resolution to keep the government open until 16 December on Friday. The continuing resolution also gives the Federal Emergency Management Authority the power to spend money through the Disaster Relief Fund.
DRF pays for repairs and restoration of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters, hazard mitigation initiatives, financial assistance to survivors and Fire Management Grants for large forests or grassland wildfires, according to FEMA.
Only 10 Republicans voted against the continuing resolution in the House on Friday. The bill passed the Senate on Thursday with Florida Senator Rick Scott voting against it. Senator Marco Rubio, the Sunshine State’s other US senator, was not present to vote for it.
Eric Garcia has the details for The Independent.
Matt Gaetz votes against hurricane relief money in home state of Florida
Rick Scott also voted against it and Marco Rubio was not not present
