Former President Donald Trump in his Pennsylvania address called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.
Mr Trump attacked his successor in remarks at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, his first since his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI.
He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly under the control of the Republican Party.
Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of having “vilified” the 71 million voters who supported the ex-president in 2020 as “threats to democracy and as enemies of the state”.
He said it was the current president who is actually the enemy.
“He's an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him which is circling around him,” Mr Trump said.
Trump lets his hatred of Fetterman fly, but it doesn’t help Dr Oz
The Independent’s Eric Garcia traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to attend the first rally Donald Trump has held since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last month.
In the Rust Belt state he learned that Donald Trump’s efforts to help his chosen candidate, Dr Mehmet Oz, largely consists of a half-hearted effort to attack the popular Democratic lieutenant governor that has not inspired support for his Republican ally.
That could be a problem, given that recent polls indicate Mr Fetterman enjoys a wide lead over Dr Oz in terms of flat-out support while the Republican’s supporters indicated a lack of enthusiasm about their own candidate.
Read more below:
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in PA about the midterms
The Independent’s Eric Garcia headed to Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre and to a Democratic event in Scranton. This is what he’s learned.
ICYMI: John Fetterman responds to smear he hired ‘murderers'
Pennsylvania US Senate candidate John Fetterman is clapping back after his opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, smeared two men he hired following their release from prison after a parole board recognised their wrongful convictions in a unanimous vote.
In a withering statement, the Fetterman campaign questioned whether Dr Oz and his staff truly believe that wrongfully convicted people should die in prison — or whether they were merely smearing two innocent men for politcal gain.
“[F]ighting for their release was one of the proudest moments of my career and I’m honored to have them on this team,” said Mr Fetterman, who is the state’s lieutenant governor.
Read more from Josh Marcus in The Independent:
Fetterman hits back at Dr Oz for misleading claim he hired ‘convicted murderers’
Men were freed from prison in 2021 after John Fetterman pushed for commutation
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
Republican politicians in multiple states are esclating their battles against ballot initiatives meant to advance a number of progressive causes like expanding abortion rights and legalising recreational marijuana.
Officials and right-leaning judges are taking largely procedural steps to block popular pieces of legislation from going to a ballot in what one expert called a “wave of technicalities”.
"That is not the way our democracy should work,” said Chris Melody Fields Figueredo, executive director of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center.
Read more from The Associated Press:
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
Hundreds of thousands of people have signed initiative petitions for ballot measures in several states that would expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana
Tucker Carlson advises GOP to ‘make fun’ of Lindsay Graham, not ‘emulate’ him
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s fealty to the Trump wing of the Republican Party is winning him no fans on Fox News’s primetime lineup.
The network’s Tucker Carlson ripped the senator — who has flip-flopped on support for Donald Trump more than once — in a mocking piece of advice to Republican candidates running in the fall during a recent broadcast.
“Your job is to make fun of Lindsey Graham and to disavow Lindsey Graham,” Mr Carlson said. “Your job is not to emulate Lindsey Graham and steal his talking points, and if you do emulate Lindsey Graham and steal those talking points, you will lose, and the losing candidates did just that.”
Read more from The Independent's Johanna Chisholm:
Tucker Carlson advises GOP to ‘make fun’ of Lindsay Graham, not ‘emulate’ him
Sen Lindsey Graham has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and open critic of Russia’s Vladimir Putin
ICYMI: Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi
Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday featured two controversial speakers with family ties to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
And one of them has a nephew whose former Navy colleagues warned investigators that he harbored extremist and even neo-Nazi views.
Their attendance is a sign of the growing acceptance among the Trump wing of the GOP of its more radical elements.
Read more from Josh Marcus in The Independent:
Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi
Speakers both had relatives convicted in January 6 riots at Capitol
Jan 6 committee member Jamie Raskin says he wants Ginni Thomas to testify
A member of the January 6 committee said on Sunday that he wants to hear testimony from Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her own personal efforts to aid in the campaign to overturn the 2020 election.
But Rep Jamie Raskin did not go as far as saying that his panel would issue a subpoena.
She was previously known to have emailed numerous Republican lawmakers in Arizona in 2020 with the hopes of persuading them to vote on a resolution declaring (without constitutional authority) their own state’s election results invalid.
Now, it is known through public records requests that Ms Thomas’s activities were at work in Wisconsin as well. Both states flipped for Joe Biden in 2020 after being lost by Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Read more from John Bowden in The Independent:
Jan 6 committee member Jamie Raskin says he wants Ginni Thomas to testify
Emails reveal that Clarence Thomas’s wife was involved in attempts to overturn results in two states
Marjorie Taylor Greene spreads conspiracy theories about 2020 election and furries at Pennsylvania rally
Before Marjorie Taylor Greene even got onstage at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, she was repeating debunked right-wing myths, including false claims that public schools are lowering tables and putting out litter boxes for students who are “furries” that dress or self-identify as cats.
“They’re embracing lies, literally embracing lies,” Ms Greene ironically told reporters outside the event.
Read more from The Independent's Josh Marcus:
Marjorie Taylor Greene spreads conspiracies about election and furries at Trump rally
GOP has used furry conspiracy to attack public schools
Writer debunks Doug Mastriano’s excessive 9/11 claims about Trump the ‘champion’
A writer went viral debunking claims about Donald Trump and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday after the Republican running for governor in Pennsylvania credited Mr Trump as being a “champion” of New York and the United States in the immediate aftermath.
Jeff Pearlman, a sports writer from New York, wrote the thread on Twitter in response to Doug Mastriano’s comments at an appearance beside the ex-president in Wilkes-Barre.
Mr Pearlman took on a number of Mr Trump’s own false claims as well in his lengthy objection.
Read more from The Independent's John Bowden:
Writer debunks Doug Mastriano’s excessive 9/11 claims about Trump the ‘champion’
Mastriano is also a top supporter of Trump’s 2020 election fraud conspiracies
George Conway says ‘any honest jury’ would convict Trump over classified documents
Conservative attorney George Conway says in a new interview that the Justice Department has already laid out enough evidence to prosecute and likely convict Donald Trump for violating the Presidential Records Act.
Mr Conway is married to Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Trump loyalist who ran the president’s successful 2016 campaign and later served as a counselor in the White House.
"I think it's going to be very difficult for the Justice Department to decline prosecuting him," he explained during an interview with The Daily Beast’s podcast “The New Abnormal”.
Read more from Graig Graziosi in The Independent:
George Conway says ‘any honest jury’ would convict Trump over government documents
“I think it’s going to be very difficult for the Justice Department to decline prosecuting him,” Mr Conway said
Fetterman spokesman mocks ‘desperate and sad’ Donald Trump and Dr Oz
A spokesman for John Fetterman’s campaign fired back in a statement to The Independent on Saturday after the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Senate candidate was called-out onstage by Donald Trump.
The former president baselessly smeared the Democratic nominee as a user of hard drugs, including fentanyl.
“Another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes,” Joe Calvello said.
Read more from John Bowden in The Independent:
Fetterman spokesman mocks ‘desperate and sad’ Donald Trump and Dr Oz
