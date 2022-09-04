Trump news - live: Former president calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally
Trump accused Biden of having ‘vilified’ the 71 million voters who supported him
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ following Mar-a-Lago raid
Former president Donald Trump in his Pennsylvania address called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.
Mr Trump attacked his successor in remarks at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, his firstsince his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided.
He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly under the control of the Republican Party.
Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of having “vilified” the 71 million voters who supported the ex-president in 2020 as “threats to democracy and as enemies of the state”.
He said it was the current president who is actually the enemy.
“He's an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him which is circling around him,” Mr Trump said.
The former president went after federal officials in his speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, calling the FBI and DOJ “vicious” because they searched his Mar-a-Lago estate last month.
Watch Mr Trump’s scathing attack.
George Conway says ‘any honest jury’ would convict Trump over classified documents
George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of former Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, said that it would be hard for “any fair jury” not to convict the former president over his handling of sensitive government documents recovered from his Florida residence.
Mr Conway appeared on The Daily Beast’s podcast “The New Abnormal” hosted by journalist Molly Jong-Fast, and said that while he “can’t guarantee” that Mr Trump will see the inside of a jail cell, he did predict that “there’s a reasonable likelihood of it.”
“I think it’s going to be very difficult for the Justice Department to decline prosecuting him,” Mr Conway said.
“I think before any fair jury, he’d have to be convicted based upon what we’re seeing. There’s still more evidence that needs to come out, but everything points to him being in a heap of trouble and we haven’t seen everything that the Justice Department has.”
Read more from Graig Graziosi here:
Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi
Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday featured two controversial speakers with family ties to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
Among the speakers was Cynthia Hughes, who helps organise a support group and legal defence funding for accused Capitol rioters.
Her nephew, Tim Cusanelli, was convicted in May of yelling “advance” before he and a mob of people entered the US Capitol building on January 6.
Josh Marcus has more details:
MAGA faithful show up in Pennsylvania for Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November, writes Eric Garcia.
But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.
Read what the MAGA supporters said on the FBI raids in this dispatch from Pennsylvania:
WATCH: Trump baselessly accuses John Fetterman of using illegal drugs
Donald Trump used his Pennsylvania rally speech on Saturday to make baseless claims about Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.
Here’s what he said.
ICMYI: Trump claims FBI searched his son’s room during Mar-a-Lago raid
Former president Donald Trump, a central figure in no fewer than three separate criminal probes involving state and federal grand juries, lashed out at the federal law enforcement agencies currently investigating whether he violated federal laws prohibiting unauthorised possession of national defence information and obstruction of justice during a hours-long speech at one of his signature political rallies on Saturday.
Mr Trump was roughly ten minutes into remarks at a “Save America” rally purportedly meant to boost the campaigns of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano when he began to air a series of grievances about the 8 August search of his Palm Beach, Florida home by FBI agents.
He accused the Biden administration of “weaponising the FBI and justice department like never ever before” and described the court-authorised search of his property as the FBI “breaking into the homes of their political opponents”.
Mr Trump condemned the lawful search of his property as “shameful” and “a travesty of justice” and complained that agents had combed through the room belonging to his 16-year-old son, Barron Trump, while looking for evidence of crimes.
Catch up with Andrew Feinberg’s full report.
Trump accuses FBI of ‘trying to destroy our country’ at Pennsylvania rally
Mr Trump is currently under investigation for federal crimes which carry penalties as high as decades in prison
Trump says Joe Biden is an ‘enemy of the state’ in Pennsylvania rally rant
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday said Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States and the man who defeated him nearly two years ago, is an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.
Mr Trump, who is currently under investigation for violations of multiple federal laws against mishandling national defence information and obstruction of justice stemming from his alleged theft of over 11,000 government documents, attacked his successor in remarks at a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections.
He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly under the control of the Republican Party.
Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of having “vilified” the 71 million voters who supported the ex-president in 2020 as “threats to democracy and as enemies of the state”.
Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the former president’s harsh attacks.
Fetterman campaign calls Trump drug attacks ‘crap’ and ‘lies’ from a ‘desperate and sad’ candidate
Senate candidate John Fetterman is pushing back against Donald Trump’s baseless claims in a Saturday speech that the Democrat uses a variety of illegal drugs.
“More and more lies from Trump and [Senate candidate] Dr [Mehmet] Oz; another day, but it’s the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes,” his campaign told The Independent in a statement.
During a Pennsylvania rally supporting Mr Oz’s bid for Senate, Mr Trump claimed Mr Fetterman, the current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, supported using and legalising heavy drugs.
Trump baselessly accuses John Fetterman of using heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday went on an extended rant about Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman that ended with him accusing Mr Fetterman of using multiple illegal drugs.
Mr Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania political rally in support of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz when he began speaking about Mr Fetterman, who is currently leading Mr Oz in most public polling.
He said the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor — who is known for his trademark campaign trail uniform of shorts and hooded sweatshirts — dresses “like a teenager getting high in his parents basement” and called him a “raging lunatic” who not only supports legalisation of illicit drugs but partakes of them personally.
“Fetterman supports taxpayer funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and ultra lethal fentanyl,” he said. “And by the way, he takes them himself”.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story.
Donald Trump accuses Senate candidate John Fetterman of taking drugs
Donald Trump is stooping to real lows here.
During his speech in Pennsylvania, he accused Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman of taking a host of illegal drugs.
Mr Trump alleged the current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor wants “complete decriminalisation of illegal drugs including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra-lethal fentanyl and by the way, he takes them himself.”
There is not any evidence to back up the claim Mr Fetterman uses all of these drugs, and he doesn’t want total decriminalisation.
Rather, Mr Fetterman has held a listening tour on decriminalising marijuana in particular, an idea which is popular with Pennsylvania voters. The Pennsylvania official has also pushed to federally de-schedule marijuana as a high-risk drug, to recognise its medical value. Numerous states have legalised medical and recreational marijuana, which remains illegal at the federal level.
Mr Fetterman also wants to release individuals from the criminal justice system who are in prison for non-violent marijuana offences.
