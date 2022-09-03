✕ Close Biden warns Trump and ‘Maga forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights

Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former president is going to be campaigning for Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads.

Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.

Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the FBI search last month.

Included in the trove of documents found at the former president’s home were more than 100 classified documents, over 10,000 documents by law the property of the US government, and mysteriously 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents. These were intermingled with photos, press clippings, and magazines.