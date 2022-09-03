Trump news – live: Ex-president heads to Pennsylvania for first rally since FBI raid
Both Trump and Joe Biden are set to be in Pennsylvania for Labor Day weekend
Biden warns Trump and ‘Maga forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights
Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.
The former president is going to be campaigning for Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads.
Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.
Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the FBI search last month.
Included in the trove of documents found at the former president’s home were more than 100 classified documents, over 10,000 documents by law the property of the US government, and mysteriously 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents. These were intermingled with photos, press clippings, and magazines.
Analysis: Biden is making defence of democracy itself a major campaign issue
On Thursday, President Joe Biden gave his major speech about the “soul of America” and the state of democracy in the United States in Pennsylvania, where Republican Doug Mastriano, a state Senator who wanted to delay the certification of the 2020 presidential election, is running for governor.
Mr Mastriano was also present at the US Capitol the day of the January 6 riot (though he says he left before the riot) and bused supporters of Donald Trump to Washington on that day. If elected this November, he could easily go rogue and attempt to block the certification of the 2024 presidential election results if the commonwealth elects a Democrat for president.
These were the MAGA Republicans that Mr Biden chose to warn Americans about in his primetime address about the state of democracy.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Biden is making defence of democracy itself a major campaign issue
Many Americans fear US democracy is in crisis. Biden’s speech is a response, writes Eric Garcia
Trump threatens to ‘do something with’ Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump fumed on Thursday after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticised his endorsements in Republican primaries for the US Senate.
“He can think that if he wants, but he shouldn’t say it,” Mr Trump said on the television programme American Sunrise. “But he says it. And the party is furious at him. We have to put up with him for a period of time, but eventually he’ll be gone. He’ll be gone. He’s bad news.”
Abe Asher reports.
Trump threatens to ‘do something with’ Mitch McConnell over endorsement criticism
Veteran senator and ex-president clash as Republican hopes of retaking the Senate dim
Watch: Biden warns Trump and ‘MAGA forces’ aim to strip Americans of rights
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report.
Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau and Macron
Insiders claim Trump perked up when personal details about his counterparts were mentioned in intelligence briefings
Steve Bannon goes on tear about ‘Biden regime’
Steve Bannon has warned Joe Biden that the extremist MAGA movement he condemned in a primetime address on Thursday night were a “danger” to his government.
“‘MAGA Forces’ are kicking your ass Illegitimate Biden Regime,” the former White House senior adviser said in a post on social media platform Getr.
“The ‘danger’ is to The Regime.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Steve Bannon goes on tear about ‘Biden regime’, warning of danger from ‘MAGA forces’
‘This usurper must be impeached and removed from office immediately upon MAGA coming to power,’ former White House adviser said
Watch: Kushner says Mar-a-lago search is ‘an issue of paperwork’
John Harwood exits CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced he’s exiting the news channel in an abrupt departure that comes amid several changes taking place at the channel as it plans to adopt a politically neutral voice.
Mr Harwood announced his resignation on Twitter on Friday adding that he is going to be “figuring out what’s next”.
The resignation comes a day after the journalist praised president Joe Biden’s speech and called Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air.
“The core point [Biden] made in that political speech about a threat to democracy is true,” Mr Harwood said on CNN after the address. “Now that is something that is not easy for us as journalists to say.”
“We’re brought up to believe there’s two different political parties with different points of view, and we don’t take sides in honest disagreements between them. But that’s not what we are talking about. These are not honest disagreements.
“The Republican party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue.”
Sarah Palin slams GOP opponent after losing special election
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race.
“Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Palin slams Republican opponent after special election, refuses to mention Peltola
The former Alaska governor also says the state’s election division should “release all data” on the ballots it rejected.
Trump and Biden head to Pennsylvania
Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.
The former president is going to be campaigning for Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads.
Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.
Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the FBI search last month.
Watch: Jared Kushner claims war in Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if Trump was president
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies