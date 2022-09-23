Trump news - live: Trump embraces QAnon memes on Truth Social ahead of North Carolina rally
Former president tells Sean Hannity he could ‘very quickly’ reverse Biden administration’s policies
Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Former president Donald Trump has appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe conspiracy.
Scenes including a US Capitol building with lightening bolts and the words “It’s going to be biblical”, as well as the phrase “prepare for the storm”, were among the images featured along with “Q” symbols. Mr Trump has previously denied having knowledge of the conspiracy despite many of his supporters and Capitol rioters being connected to it.
Ahead of his Friday rally appearance in Wilmington, North Carolina, some commentators have also accused the former president of “QAnon outreach” and of signalling his support for the fringe theory,
In other news, Mr Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home – or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.
QAnon memes go further on Trump’s Truth Social
Donald Trump has again been accused of falling further into the world of QAnon after he shared multiple images nodding to the conspiracy theoryin a video.
The QAnon memes appeared in a minute-long montage shared by the former president on his own Truth Social media platform on Thursday night.
Gino Spocchia has more:
Meta to consider Trump Facebook account
Meta executive Nick Clegg says he will make the final call on whether to reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook account when his suspension from the social media platform runs out next year.
Mr Clegg, the company’s head of global affairs, told an event in Washington DC that allowing the one-term president to potentially return to Facebook is “a decision I oversee and I drive”.
Graeme Massie has the details:
Biden preparing for Florida rally
Joe Biden will be holding a rally in Florida next week, in an effort at building momentumm ahead of the next presidential election om 2024.
Donald Trump or the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis. are tipped to run.
Mr Biden lost the state by three points in 2020.
Trump was called ‘orange Jesus’ on January 6
Liz Cheney has said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus” in the hours before January 6.
Eric Garcia has more:
Capitol rioter sentenced to four years in prison
A Capitol rioter who dressed up as Adolf Hitler for January – and whose case has been championed by former president Donald Trump – has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for participating in the attack.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, is a former Army reservist who was convicted in May after trying — and failing — to convince a jury he was unaware that Congress was in session at the Capitol.
Graig Graziosi has more:
Looking back at Trump’s migrant policies
Following Donald Trump’s most recent comments about deprorting migrants if he runs for president in 2024 and wins, here’s a reminder of what happened when his administration separated children arriving at the southern border from their families.
Speaking at the opening of a regular Human Rights Council session in Geneva in 2018, a top UN human rights official said the Trump administration policy was “unconscionable”.
“The thought that any state would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable,” said Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein at the time.
Read more here:
Declassified documents reveal Nixon radiation exposure in 1976
Newly declassified documents have revealed that former president Richard Nixon and his wife Pat were exposed to radiation during their visit to the Soviet Union in July 1959 during the Cold War.
The state department was informed of the incident 17 years later in 1976, when a member of Nixon’s secret service team, James Golden, revealed detection equipment known as Radiac Dosimeters, had “measured significant levels of radiation” in and around the vice president’s sleeping quarters at Spaso House.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Trump made satellite image threat to Taliban co-founder
Donald Tump has alleged that during his negotiations with the Taliban as US president he used a satellite image of a Taliban leader’s house to threaten the terrorist group.
The small – but eye-opening detail – came in a wide-ranging interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News this week.
Mr Trump said he gave Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar a satellite image of his home as a veiled warning amid talks with the designated terrorist group which eventually led to the withdrawn from, and take-over of, Afghanistan.
Gino Spocchia has more:
EXPLAINER: Declassification in spotlight during Trump probe
Donald Trump has made some very eyebrow-raising claims about his supposed authority to declassify documents that were found by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago.
But notably, his attorneys have not actually followed up and made that claim in legal filings on his behalf, showing the disfunction that defines Mr Trump’s inner team and legal counsel.
Let’s take a look at what a president can actually declassify — and what, if anything, it has to do with a former president who has left office.
Read more in The Independent:
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
New York’s attorney general isn’t arresting former President Donald Trump even though she says her three-year investigation uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire.
Read the full piece by Associated Press here:
