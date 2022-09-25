✕ Close Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud narrative is “aware” of allegations that the White House connected a call to a rioter while the assault was underway.

US Rep Jamie Raskin said on Sunday that the new revelations are “one of thousands of details” that the committee is examining as it prepares for a possible final public hearing on Wendesday.

Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said that she will drop out of the party if the former president is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee,” Ms Cheney said on Saturday. “And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”

Meanwhile, committee member Adam Schiff has rebuked Trump’s claim that he could declassify documents at the centre of a separate probe led by the US Department of Justice into his Mar-a-Lago estate, claims that “don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” according to the congressman.