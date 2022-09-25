Trump news – live: Cheney says she could leave GOP as Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of White House call to rioter
House panel will hold another public hearing on Wednesday to examine Capitol attack
Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud narrative is “aware” of allegations that the White House connected a call to a rioter while the assault was underway.
US Rep Jamie Raskin said on Sunday that the new revelations are “one of thousands of details” that the committee is examining as it prepares for a possible final public hearing on Wendesday.
Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said that she will drop out of the party if the former president is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.
“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee,” Ms Cheney said on Saturday. “And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”
Meanwhile, committee member Adam Schiff has rebuked Trump’s claim that he could declassify documents at the centre of a separate probe led by the US Department of Justice into his Mar-a-Lago estate, claims that “don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” according to the congressman.
‘The Old Crow’s a piece of s***'
What does Donald Trump think about Mitch McConnell?
According to Maggie Haberman, in an article adapted from a book based on her interviews with the former president, Mr Trump has a nickname for him: “The Old Crow’s a piece of s***.”
Another recent book, chronicling the Senate’s two failed attempts to convict Trump after he was impeached in the House, reports that the GOP senate leader called him “crazy” wanted his party to “ignore” him.
“We’ve all known that Trump is crazy,” he had said. “I’m done with him. I will never speak to him again.”
GOP senator says Trump can’t declassify documents by just saying or thinking about it
US Sen John Barrasso told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that a president cannot “declassify documents by saying so, by thinking about it.”
“I’ve not heard that one before,” he said. “In terms of national security documents, we have to always use extreme caution.”
Earlier this week, Trump, defending possession of White House documents at Mar-a-Lago, told Sean Hannity that he can declassify sensitive materials by saying or thinking about it.”
Trump’s claims that he can declassify documents by thinking of them ‘don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind'
US Rep Adam Schiff said Trump’s comment in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News in which he claimed that he can declassify documents by just saying or thinking about it is “not how it works.”
“Those comments don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” he told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. If that’s his view, he’s even more dangerous than we have thought.
Nancy Mace will support ‘whomever Republicans nominate’ in 2024 election
South Carolina US Rep Nancy Mace, who has criticised Trump and won a GOP primary against her Trump-backed opponent, did not say whether she would support him if he is the presidential nominee in 2024.
She said she will support “whomever Republicans nominate” in 2024.
Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of new detail that White House connected switchboard to Capitol rioter during attack
A former congressman alleges in a forthcoming CBS 60 Minutes interview the White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack was under way.
US Rep Jamie Raskin told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that the allegations are “one of thousands of details” that the committee is “aware” of.
“Our job is to put everything into a comprehensive portrait and narrative timeline of what took place,” he said. “To me, it’s interesting, but less interesting that [Trump] told the crowd in public that you got to fight like hell ... We’re interseted in telling the big story, which this was an organised, premediated, deliberate hit against the vice president and the Congress to overthrow the 2020 election.”
More on that alleged phone call from the White House:
January 6 committee advisor says White House called rioter during Capitol attack
January 6 committee to release report later this year
Republicans are ‘going through contortions’ to defend Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid
US Rep Liz Cheney said members of her party are “going through contortions” to defend the former president after taking sensitive and top secret documents from the White House to his home at Mar-a-Lago.
The GOP’s response is “the latest example of how fundamentally destructive Donald Trump has been,” she said at a Texas Tribune event on Saturday.
Cheney will do ‘everything’ she can to prevent Trump’s GOP nomination if he runs in 2024. Or she wont be a Republican
US Rep Liz Cheney, who recently lost her seat in the House after losing Republican primary in Wyoming to a Trump-backed candidate, told a Texas Tribune event on Saturday that she will drop out of the party if the former president is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.
“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump – I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee,” Ms Cheney said. “And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”
She also said she will campaign for Democrats to ensure candidates like Kari Lake – the GOP nominee for the Arizona governor’s race – are not elected in 2022.
“I think it’s really important though, as voters are going to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference consists of in the House of Representatives today,” she added.
Cheney: ‘Any interaction that Donald Trump has with the committee will be under oath and subject to penalties of perjury'
Good morning from the US.
The January 6 committee will resume public hearings on Wednesday, what could be the final public review of findings from House lawmakers investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol fuelled by Trump’s election lies.
In conversation at a Texas Tribune event on Saturday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney was asked whether she wants Trump himself to testify.
Her answer: “Any interaction that Donald Trump has with the committee will be under oath and subject to penalties of perjury.”
Breyer says leak of Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe v Wade was ‘very damaging’ as leaker remains unknown
Now-retired US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, among three justices who opposed the conservative majority’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion, said a leaked draft of the opinion in the landmark case was a “very damaging” breach of the high court’s protocol.
“Was I happy about it? Not for an instant,” he told CNN of the 24 June decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course. But there we are and now we go on. We try to work together.”
Breyer says leak of Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe v Wade was ‘very damaging’
Now retired, former justice said he did ‘everything I could’ to persuade court against revoking constitutional right to abortion
ICYMI: Security tells Trump fans to stop making QAnon salute at his latest rally
Like at his rally in Youngstown, Ohio last week, supporters in North Carolina on Friday night began to raise up their index fingers – which some have speculated might be a QAnon salute reflecting the slogan “Where we go one we go all” – as a song that sounds a lot like a QAnon anthem played on the loudspeakers.
Lisa Pyle, who wore a hat with the Q symbol, told The Independent that she appreciated his use of Q symbolism.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said, but added she likely would not vote in 2022. “Would you vote in a broken election if you knew? If you knew the truth?”
Trump fans do QAnon symbol again at rally despite security trying to stop them
Ex-president has been posting flurry of QAnon memes on Truth Social
