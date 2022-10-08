Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

“We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” event organiser John Paul Moran told The Daily Beast

Andrea Blanco
Saturday 08 October 2022 20:59
Comments

Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.

Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.”

“We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet.

Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran.

Trump was not an organiser and was not at the “Stop the Tyrants and Unite for Freedom” rally on Friday.

Recommended

Among those present, were former White House chief strategist to Trump Steve Bannon, MAGA fashion designer Andre Soriano and Trump aide Matt Braynard.

Two security guards are also included in the 27 attendees.

“I want you to recognise something,” Mr Braynard told The Daily Beast. “They are trying to interrupt. That’s why they’re blowing the whistles. To make it hard to hear us!”

Other organisers and attendees hinted that invitation emails going to spam folders and the event taking place on a weekday were factors to blame for the low turnout.

“They didn’t go into my inbox. They disappeared entirely,” Deborah Weiss told the Daily Beast.

The rally on Friday comes just weeks after a similar gathering, also on Capitol grounds, failed to have the expected turnout.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in