Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
“We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” event organiser John Paul Moran told The Daily Beast
Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.
Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.”
“We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet.
Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran.
Trump was not an organiser and was not at the “Stop the Tyrants and Unite for Freedom” rally on Friday.
Among those present, were former White House chief strategist to Trump Steve Bannon, MAGA fashion designer Andre Soriano and Trump aide Matt Braynard.
Two security guards are also included in the 27 attendees.
“I want you to recognise something,” Mr Braynard told The Daily Beast. “They are trying to interrupt. That’s why they’re blowing the whistles. To make it hard to hear us!”
Other organisers and attendees hinted that invitation emails going to spam folders and the event taking place on a weekday were factors to blame for the low turnout.
“They didn’t go into my inbox. They disappeared entirely,” Deborah Weiss told the Daily Beast.
The rally on Friday comes just weeks after a similar gathering, also on Capitol grounds, failed to have the expected turnout.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies