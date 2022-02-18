Trump records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago did contain classified information

The Archivist of the United States confirmed in a letter to Congress on Friday that records retrieved from Trump’s club Mar-a-Lago contained classified information.

Archivist David S Ferriero sent a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney in response to questions she asked about records seized at Mr Trump’s residence. Earlier this month, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago that it said “should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021.”

In her initial letter, Ms Maloney asked if the records NARA retrieved would undergo a review to determine if any of them contained classified information.

“NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” Mr Ferriero said in his response on Friday.