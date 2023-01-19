Trump news – live: Trump ‘prepares first tweet’ in Twitter return and formally demands Facebook reinstatement
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
‘Meet the Press’ anchor reveals the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election
Donald Trump is reportedly poised to return to Twitter as part of his 2024 campaign and representatives have petitioned Facebook parent Meta for his account on that platform to be reinstated, according to reporting by NBC News.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen has met with New York prosecutors as part of an investigation into the Trump Organization’s involvement in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.
Mr Trump’s former personal attorney arrived for a meeting with the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Tuesday, leaving roughly 90 minutes later where he told CNN he would likely be meeting with investigators again.
The apparent ramping up of the probe comes as newly-released logs reveal who paid a visit to Mr Trump’s White House in the days running up to the January 6 Capitol riot.
The visitor logs, which were obtained by the House select committee investigating Jan 6, reveal the president met with several far-right election deniers and conspiracy theorists including Sidney Powell.
The former president also continues to sound off about the parallel investigations into the discovery of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago and classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and an office he once used.
Trump poised to return to Twitter as campaign demands Facebook reinstatement, report says
While Donald Trump was granted access to his Twitter account back on 19 November following the takeover of the company by Elon Musk and the decision to reverse the ban imposed on the former president in the wake of the Capitol riot, he has to tweet.
That could all change according to reporting by NBC News, which states that his 2024 campaign advisers have been workshopping ideas for his first tweet.
In addition, the campaign has also approached Facebook parent Meta to unblock his account on that platform which was also suspended two years ago.
“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” Trump’s campaign wrote in its letter to Meta on Tuesday, according to a copy reviewed by NBC News.
The campaign would like a meeting to discuss reinstatement. Meta has said it will announce a decision in the coming weeks.
Since his ban from the principal social media platforms, Mr Trump founded his own — Truth Social — but does not enjoy the audience and bully pulpit he had on the other sites. While he has 4.8 million followers on Truth Social, he had 88 million on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook.
Kushner claims ‘knock-down, drag-out screaming matches’ with Trump over 2020 election schemes
Former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one-time White House adviser, Jared Kushner, has described heated confrontations with the then-president over his allegations of voter fraud and attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
Mr Kushner recalls the “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Mr Trump in author Chris Whipple’s new book The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, Mediaite reports.
“With all due respect, I’m not going to like what you are doing, and you’re going to be screaming at me,” Mr Kushner reportedly told his father-in-law while arguing about debunked claims of voter fraud.
“Look, when you’re out of here, a lot of people will scatter,” he reportedly yelled at Mr Trump, according to the book.
“I’m with you until you hit the dirt — so you may want to listen to what I’m saying,” Mr Kushner added.
Mr Kushner also warned Mr Trump that some of his election lawyers including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were taking him “on a funky ride”.
Watch: Trump says China buying up ‘crown jewels’ of US economy in campaign-style video
Donald Trump has posted a campaign-style video to Truth Social about Chinese ownership of US economic interests.
He writes: “When I’m president, I will ensure that America’s future remains firmly in American hands, not in China’s. We need to enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States, including energy, technology, telecommunications, farmland, natural resources, medical supplies, and other strategic national assets.”
Watch:
Poll: Trump leads DeSantis by 17 points
Former president Donald Trump holds a 17 point lead over his next nearest rival for the Republican Party ticket according to a new poll conducted by Morning Consult and released on Wednesday morning.
The hypothetical GOP primary poll put Mr Trump at 28 per cent and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 31 per cent, with former vice president Mike Pence trailing at eight per cent.
Polls since the November midterm elections have generally shown Mr DeSantis closing the gap on Mr Trump.
Trump foe, former Rep Liz Cheney got three per cent of the poll, while former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas both got two per cent.
Yes, there’s a hole in Trump’s latest explanation about the documents
Wouldn’t classified documents remain in their classified folders? Why would the documents be collected and the folders discarded? Doesn’t that undermine the purpose of the folders to begin with?
The FBI search inventory from Mar-a-Lago does say that they found dozens of empty classified folders, but it also lists more than 100 actual confidential, secret, and top secret documents.
Trump: ‘Biden being treated so smuch better than me'
There was a bit of a delayed drop for “Page 3” of Donald Trump’s latest rant trying to explain why he feels he is being treated so much worse than President Joe Biden when it comes to the classified material found at his Palm Beach home.
He wrote on Truth Social:
Biden is being treated so smuch [sic] better than me, I’m shocked (not really!). Why aren’t they raiding his house, & how come his representatives and lawyers are allowed to work together with the Gestopo [sic] in looking for documents, when my lawyers & representatives were not allowed anywhere near the search. We weren’t even allowed to know what they took when they raided my home. “Please leave the premises,” they said, & then lugged out everything they could, including my Passports & Med Recs.
The key difference between the cases is that there was a protracted legal effort by the Trump team to not turn over the documents, whereas the Biden team alerted the appropriate authorities as documents were discovered and arranged to hand them over.
Full story: Trump preparing return to Twitter and Facebook, report says
Donald Trump is preparing to return to Twitter and Facebook, a report states.
As the 2024 race for the White House nears, the former president is set to once again use some of the largest and most influential social media platforms after he was booted from them following the January 6 insurrection, according to NBC News.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump preparing return to Twitter and Facebook, report says
‘If Facebook wants to have this fight, fine, but the House is leverage, and keeping Trump off Facebook just looks political,’ advisor says
‘You have the right to remain silent, you know’: Conway schools Trump over latest post
Conservative lawyer George Conway reminded Donald Trump that all of his posts — be they on Truth Social or perhaps soon another platform — could come back to haunt him in a court of law.
Mr Conway, a longtime Trump foe, reminded the former president of the most basic of rights — the right to remain silent if one is suspected of a crime as set out by the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.
People are protected from being compelled to give testimony that could incriminate them. Mr Trump offers written testimony on social media in written form often multiple times a day.
“You have the right to remain silent, you know. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law,” posted Mr Conway on Truth Social in response to the former president’s most recent attempt at explaining away the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
“Do you understand these rights, @realDonaldTrump?”
Trump calls classified folders ‘cool keepsake’ while lashing out at ‘Gestapo’ FBI
Another day, another protestation of innocence from former president Donald Trump regarding the trove of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Trump argues that he kept the inexpensive folders marked “classified” or “confidential” as a “cool” keepsake before accusing the “Gestapo” — the FBI — of taking these empty folders and counting them as classified documents.
Further, the former president then floated the conspiracy theory that “Trump Hating Marxist Thugs’ would “plant documents while they’re in possession of the material”.
He ended with a defiant: “I DID NOTHING WRONG. JOE DID!”
How ominous is the debt limit problem?
On the brink of hitting the nation’s legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default.
Sounds ominous, right?
But — take a breath — the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting.
EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?
The federal government is on the brink of hitting its legal borrowing limit on Thursday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies