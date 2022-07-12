Jump to content
Photo shows Rudy Giuliani being escorted from White House after ‘nuts’ Trump election conspiracist meeting

Cassidy Hutchinson’s photo shows end of ‘unhinged’ White House meeting

John Bowden
Tuesday 12 July 2022 19:11
<p>Mark Meadows escorts Rudy Giuliani out of the White House</p>

Mark Meadows escorts Rudy Giuliani out of the White House

(Screenshot: PBS NewsHour)

A top aide to Mark Meadows has shared with the January 6 committee a photo of her then-boss escorting Rudy Giuliani out of the White House after a contentious meeting with Donald Trump and West Wing officials.

The photo was part of accounts from Ms Hutchinson and others about an explosive meeting in the Oval Office and around the White House on 18 December, 2021, during which Mr Giuliani and Sidney Powell attempted along with Gen Mike Flynn to convince Mr Trump to seize voting machines and take his plans to overturn the election even further.

But the group clashed with the White House counsel and other attorneys for the White House who rejected their ideas as idiotic and not based in reality, while repeatedly pressing them for evidence of fraud that they did not have.

More follows...

