Cheney reveals Trump reported to Department of Justice for calling Jan 6 committee witness

The seventh January 6 committee hearing has concluded having hearing detailed an “unhinged” White House meeting about election fraud and a “call to arms” to Donald Trump’s supporters first by a tweet that galvanised dangerous extremists, and then in the president’s speech at the Ellipse on the morning of the Capitol riot that directed the crowd to march on the Capitol.

In addition to pre-recorded testimony, including the first clips of the panel’s interview with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the hearing also included in-person testimony from a Capitol riot defendant and a former member of the Oath Keepers.

Not-before-seen text messages were also shown from Brad Parscale, Mr Trump’s former campaign manager, to Katrina Pierson, a former spokesperson, which showed Mr Parscale put the blame for the violence on his former boss.

“A sitting president asking for civil war. This week I feel guilty for helping him win,” Mr Parscale wrote.

In a bombshell moment at the close of proceedings, Rep Liz Cheney revealed that the former president has been reported to the Department of Justice for alleged witness tampering.

An eighth hearing will take place next week.