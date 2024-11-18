Sarah Palin appears miffed Trump isn’t nominating her for a cabinet spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarah Palin appears to be miffed that President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t picked her to serve in his cabinet.

As Trump rolls out his cabinet picks, the former vice presidential nominee and governor of Alaska has been busy posting a series of screenshots from her supporters expressing their frustration that she hadn’t been chosen for a cabinet role — perhaps signaling that she shares that frustration.

One Instagram user wrote: “Currently, President-elect Trump has named his secretaries for the VA, Energy, Interior and EPA administrator. Any one of these positions I hoped Sarah Palin would get.”

He then quoted Steve Bannon, who on his Friday “War Room” show, credited Palin with awakening the populist movement and called her the “Trump before Trump.”

“I have been saying this for years,” the Instagrammer wrote. “Sarah Palin is the Mother of MAGA. Back then, she was the face of the tea party, what would then become the MAGA movement…So, it is so shocking to me how in 2017, and now it looks like in 2025, she will not get a seat at the table that she helped set.”

open image in gallery Sarah Palin attends a campaign event ahead of mid-term elections in Anchorage, Alaska in October 2022. Palin’s reposts of social media users’ comments about why she hasn’t been picked for Donald Trump’s cabinet suggest she might be bitter about being left out in the cold ( REUTERS )

Along with the screenshotted rant, Palin wrote: “Big tent, big party, but know your history so America can repeat the good parts.”

Some other posts also hint how she could be salty that she hasn’t been picked.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “Andddd… yet another nominee announced!” and attached a crying laughing emoji.

In yet another story, she posted a photo of herself sweeping her hair behind her ear with the caption: “Funny how politics work.”

open image in gallery Palin, left, endorsed Trump during a rally at the Iowa State University in January 2016 before his first stint in the White House ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The former governor has long been a vocal supporter of the president-elect. In January 2016, she endorsed Trump — just six months after Trump claimed that former Arizona Senator John McCain, with whom she shared the 2008 Republican ticket, was “not a war hero.”

More recently, she supported Trump at his Madison Square Garden rally in Manhattan last month.

Some of the president-elect’s cabinet picks have been getting some pushback, namely Matt Gaetz as attorney general, Robert F Kennedy Jr as secretary of health and human services, and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

The Independent has reached out to Palin via a form on her website.