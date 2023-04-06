Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Scaramucci has likened his former boss Donald Trump to the volatile billionaire character Logan Roy from HBO’s Succession and claimed they were both “family guys.”

Mr Scaramuci, who was the former president’s White House press secretary for just10 days, told MSNBC that he could see similarities with the fictional businessman.

He said he was basing his position on Mr Trump’s relationship with his family, whom he praised publically following his arrest in New York earlier this week.

Donald Trump and actor Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy in HBO’s ‘Succession’ (Getty)

“This is a family guy, whether you like Mr Trump or not. He’s sort of the Logan Roy of American politics. He has this love-hate relationship with his family,” Mr Scaramucci told host Stephanie Ruhle.

She pushed back on the claim, insisting that Logan Roy was “not a family man.”

“Oh, no, no, I — you gotta watch the show very carefully,” Mr Scaramucci insisted. “He actually loves those kids. It’s just this whole narcissistic web that he’s put those kids into.”

The fictional head of media company WaystarRoyco has a fractious relationship with his children, playing them off against each other as they fight to become his successor.

Scaramucci: This is a family guy.. He sort of the Logan Roy of politics

Ruhle: Logan Roy is not family man

Scaramucci: You got to watch the show very carefully. He actually loves those kids.. pic.twitter.com/r5eIDmEdzC — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2023

Ms Ruhle and Mr Scaramucci continued their Succession debate on Twitter, with Ms Ruhle highlighting a quote from the character of Connor Roy in the latest episode.

“’The good thing abt having a family that doesn’t love you, you learn to live without it’ Per the last episode…Connor Roy would disagree,” she tweeted.

"The good thing abt having a family that doesn't love you, you learn to live without it." Per the last episode of #SuccesionHBO - Connor Roy would disagree https://t.co/IAN1Xm2xAa… @Scaramucci https://t.co/tyvqyrXuYN — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 6, 2023

Mr Scaramucci hit back with a quote from Logan Roy actor Brian Cox, who said, “Oh, yeah, I think they get to him a lot. Does Logan Roy love his children? Jesse’s answer, from the very beginning, was, ‘Yes, he loves them very much.’”