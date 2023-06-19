Trump gives Fox News new excuse for not giving back boxes of secret documents

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has floated a new excuse for refusing to return classified documents — he was “very busy”.

The former president claimed in a new interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that the hundreds of top secret papers he took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House were “interspersed” with his personal effects.

“I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to (National Archives) yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen,” he said.

Mr Trump was arraigned in Miami last week on 37 federal counts related to willful mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

In the Fox interview, Mr Baier asks the former president why he failed to comply with the request from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to return the documents.

“The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back, would be ‘please, please, please, could we have it back?’” he replied.

Mr Baier then points out that NARA had asked for them back, and then sought a subpoena from the Department of Justice when he refused.

The documents included the US’s nuclear capabilities, invasion plans and defence capabilities.

The Fox host then asked Mr Trump about allegations in the indictment that he ordered his aide Walt Nauta to move documents “after telling lawyers to sa you’d fully complied with the subpoena when you hadn’t”.

“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things.”

