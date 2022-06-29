Jan 6 hearing – live: Secret Service exploring ‘new allegations’ Trump attacked officer in limo
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s top aide Cassidy Hutchinson has testified before the committee investigating the 6 January attacks at the Capitol.
She told the committee that the president said, “I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons,” when he was warned his supporters were heavily armed in the moments before he encouraged them to march on the Capitol.
Once the president finished speaking to throngs of supporters on January 6, he was reportedly “irate” his security staff didn’t want him to make an unplanned visit to the Capitol, so much so that he tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine and allegedly attacked a Secret Service agent.
Eventually, according to Ms Hutchinson’s testimony, as rioters breached the Capitol, the president nonchalantly said vice-president Mike Pence “deserves” to have extremists chanting that he should be hung for refusing to overturn the 2020 election.
The former president attacked the testimony, claiming he barely knew the “sick” Ms Hutchinson.
Is Donald Trump trying to tamper with January 6 testimony? It sure seems like someone is.
The January 6 committee is alarmed that Donald Trump or his allies may be attempting to tamper with the testimony of witnesses participating in the congressional inquiry.
“Most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns,” committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney said on Tuesday.
The committee shared anonymous testimony on Tuesday from January 6 witnesses detailing mob-style threats from unnamed people inside the Trump camp.
“What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team, I’m doing the right thing, I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World,” the witness told legislators.
Read our full report on this new dimension to the January 6 hearings.
Aide’s explosive testimony that Trump knew of weapons could bolster civil suits
A lawyer, who is pressing a lawsuit against Donald Trump and others on behalf of 10 Democratic lawmakers said the damming testimony yesterday could give a major boost to the civil lawsuits against the former president.
“The testimony that came today I think was very powerful confirmation that Trump knew and expected the crowd that was assembled was going to engage in violent action directed at the Capitol with the intention of interfering with the ability to ratify the results of the election,” Joseph Sellers said.
He said the claims that Mr Trump was aware of weapons in the crowd were “highly relevant” to the civil suits and could make him liable for his intention of using violence and threats to force members of Congress to overturn the election.
“This evidence goes a good deal towards confirming that that was the purpose of Trump’s actions,” he added.
John Eastman dismisses bid to block phone records from Jan 6 committee
John Eastman, a lawyer linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the result of the 2020 election, has voluntarily dropped a lawsuit aimed to block the 6 January committee from obtaining his phone records.
In a filing on late Tuesday, Mr Eastman dropped the suit, saying that he has been assured by the committee that it was only to seek his call logs and not the content of the messages.
The House select committee has long said that it does not have the authority to obtain the content of the messages.
It came as he claimed the FBI stopped him outside a restaurant and seized his phone. And a new video appears to show the moment the incident occurred.
ICYMI: Cassidy Hutchinson: Who is ex-Meadows aide testifying before January 6 committee?
The star witness at Tuesday’s last-minute House January 6 select committee hearing wasn’t a top-level Trump confidante such as ex-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone or former vice president Mike Pence.
Instead, it was Cassidy Hutchinson, who ended the Trump administration as a special assistant to the president assigned as then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ assistant.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s look at the surprising star witness.
Another shocking turn (sorry) in Steering Wheelgate
One of the stranger stories from today’s January 6 hearing is that Donald Trump allegedly lunged for the wheel of a presidential limo when he was upset his staff wouldn’t take him to the Capitol.
The Secret Service has said it is cooperating with the committee to look into what happened.
Secret Service willing to respond to allegations Trump lunged at steering wheel
Former White House aide testifed that ex-president lunged at driver to turn towards US Capitol
However, Bobby Engel, a lead Secret Service agent protecting Donald Trump, as well as the presidential limo driver are both prepared to testify that such an incident never occured, according to NBC News.
Monica Lewinsky trolls Trump after January 6 hearing
Monica Lewinsky trolled Donald Trump on Tuesday, mocking the former president after a former aide testified Mr Trump tried to grab the wheel of a presidential limo on January 6 when his staff wouldn’t take him to the Capitol.
Ms Lewinsky, no stranger to a high-profile hearing herself, using the ole Guy Looking Past His Girlfriend to Another Woman Meme to make her point which was...well, you can try to work that out.
Slightly stale? Perhaps. Strange yet weirdly fitting symbol of our extremely online, repetive, crude politics? Absolutely.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony
A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.
But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.
Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.
On Tuesday, she made a series of shocking statements about the conduct of both Donald Trump and Mark Meadows, her immediate boss in the Trump White House where she served as a liaison between the West Wing and Capitol Hill, a position that makes her a familiar face for many Republican lawmakers.
John Bowden has more.
Former Ken Starr deputy says today’s hearing is ‘smoking gun’ in Trump election crimes case
A former deputy for Ken Starr, the prosecutor who initiated the investigation that eventually led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, says today’s January 6 hearings are the “smoking gun” that could bring down Donald Trump.
“There isn’t any question this establishes a prima facie case for his criminal culpability on seditious conspiracy charges,” Starr’s former deputy Sol Wisenberg told The New York Times’ Peter Baker.
Here’s more on what seditious conspiracy charges mean.
US Secret Service willing to respond to ‘new allegations’ following testimony that Trump grabbed steering wheel
US Secret Service has offered the agency’s cooperation with a House select committee investigating the the attack on the US Capitol after testimony from a former White House aide alleged that Donald Trump lunged at a driver inside a presidential car and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol.
On 28 June, the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the pro-Trump mob’s assault heard from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
In her testimony, she alleged that Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff, relayed to her that Secret Service agent Robert Engel repeatedly told Mr Trump on their way back to the White House following his rally speech that it was not safe to go to the Capitol.
The former president then allegedly told him “I’m the f***ing president” and “take me up to the Capitol now” while reaching for the steering wheel. Mr Engel then allegedly grabbed his arm, and Mr Trump used his other hand to reach towards his neck, according to Ms Hutchinson.
Follow the breaking news here.
Ex-White House aide shares fateful text from Melania Trump ‘refusing to calm Capitol rioters’
A former White House aide has shared a text message allegedly sent by Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump in which she refused to call on rioters at the US Capitol to stop all violence.
Stephanie Grisham, a longtime Trump loyalist who served as the former president’s press secretary and as Mrs Trump’s chief of staff, resigned within hours of the text exchange on 6 January 2021, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress to reverse his election defeat.
“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Ms Grisham allegedly asked the First Lady.
“No,” came the reply.
Io Dodds has the full story.
