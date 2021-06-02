Secret Service agents are allegedly spending more than $30,000 (£21,200) on portable toilets while providing protection for Donald Trump this summer.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract with a firm supplying portable bathrooms, a total of $34,140 (£24,136) was signed off for portable toilets in Bedminster, New Jersey, on 24 May.

As first reported by The Daily Beast, the former US president is reportedly staying at the Trump National resort in Bedminster until September and is under protection from the Secret Service – an agency of the DHS – who are thought to be using the portable facilities.

As the federal contract for “BATHROOM TRAILERS BEDMINSTER” indicates, the toilet facilities will be stationed in Bedminster for four months, up until 30 September, at a cost of $8,500 (£6,000) a month.

A New York based firm, Imperial Restrooms Inc, are supplying the trailers and what it describes as “an upscale restroom experience”, on its website.

The portable toilets are allegedly fitted with DVD players, LCD Televisions, and a stereo system – in addition to designer counter-tops and sinks.

It comes amid reports of mounting costs for US taxpayers in the protection of both the former president and Trump family, including his adult children.

As Citizens for Ethics reported in May, costs for Secret Service protection for the former president’s adult children in February, amounted to $140,000 (£99,000) – over $50,000 of which was spent on travelling.

All of Mr Trump’s children are under federal protection until July, following a directive issued by the former president in his final days in office, extending the added security.

Mr Trump is thought to be returning to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in September.

The DHS, Imperial Restrooms, and office of Mr Trump were approached for comment by The Independent.