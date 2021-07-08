Taxpayers are facing further charges for Donald Trump’s security team, who have been staying at his hotel in Bedminster, New Jersey, in recent months.

As receipts seen by The Washington Post revealed, the former US president charged the Secret Service $10,200 (£7,400) for staying at his hotel in Bedminster.

The records are for the first four weeks of his stay at the golf cub in May, where he has been residing for the summer, after four months at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

It follows receipts of more than $40,000 (£29,033) so that agents could stay close to the former president at Mar-a-Lago, The Post reported.

As a former commander-in-chief, Mr Trump has Secret Service protection paid for by the US federal government for life. As does former first lady Melania Trump.

According to The Post, the recent charges at Bedminster were a repeat of the bills faced by agents for a four-bedroom “cottage” on the property when Mr Trump was president.

The Secret Service have also incurred costs to protect Mr Trump’s adult children, who had Secret Service protection for six months following his departure from the White House in January.

Records seen by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) revealed that agents filed $140,000 (£100,000) in receipts for travelling with Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr in February alone.

It did not feature any fees incurred at Trump businesses.

Secret Service agents are due to stay at Bedminster until July, although there is no confirmed date for Mr Trump’s departure from New Jersey. He relocated to New Jersey when his Florida club closed for the hurricane season.

The Trump Organization and US Secret Service were approached for comment by The Independent.