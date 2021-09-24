Trump sends supporters bizarre photoshopped photo of Bush and Cheney

Donald Trump went further in his attacks against congresswoman Liz Cheney and presidential predecessor George W Bush, with an image of the two Republicans photoshopped together that he sent to his fans.

The image, which was apparently from Twitter user The Right to Bear Memes, was repurposed by the former president for his latest Save America PAC fundraising email, which was sent out on Thursday.

A caption to the photoshopped image simply read: “ICYMI (In Case You Missed It): Must-See Photo”.

The apparent taunting of Ms Cheney and Mr Bush follows Mr Trump’s attack on his predecessor as Republican president for vowing to appear at a fundraiser for the congresswoman.

In another message issued through his Save America PAC this week, Mr Trump accused Mr Bush of backing “warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney”, and also appeared to blame him for last month’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million people, the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity,” Mr Trump, who agreed with the Taliban to pull out of Afghanistan, wrote.

On Twitter, the reaction to the photoshopped image of Ms Cheney and Mr Bush was varied, with many congratulating The Right To Bear Memes on his viral success — while also offering ridicule of Mr Trump, who was once prolific on Twitter.

“Congrats @grandoldmemes. President Trump just used your meme in an official statement. (Better than a RT, for sure),” wrote one Twitter user.

Mike Sington, a former senior executive for NBC, also ridiculed Mr Trump for emailing the photoshopped image of Ms Cheney and Mr Bush, which he compared to the behaviour of a “teen boy in his parent’s basement”.

“Trump sent this photo out from his ‘office’ of Liz Cheney and President Bush cropped together,” wrote Mr Sington. “Yes, this actually came from a former President of the United States, not a teen boy in his parent’s basement. The same man who had access to the nuclear codes.”

The furore comes eight months after Ms Cheney voted to impeach Mr Trump the US Capitol riot, which riled the former president — who has since backed another Republican in the race for Ms Cheney’s House seat in 2022’s midterm elections.