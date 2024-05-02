Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon has suggested that Donald Trump wears a shock collar following reports that he has repeatedly fallen asleep during his New York hush money trial.

“In an effort to stop Trump from falling asleep in court, his lawyers have been giving him a number of different devices”, the comedian said during his opening monologue on the Tonight Show on Wednesday.

“So far, the only thing that can keep him awake is an iPad playing Bluey.”

Mr Fallon continued: “His lawyers are running out of ideas to keep him awake, they even hired a kindergarten teacher to keep him awake by standing at the front of the court saying, ‘Eyes on me, eyes on you’.”

The comic then cut to a spoof commercial for a “Trump Shock Collar”, which the ad described as: “The world’s first human shock collar disguised as a red neck tie!”

The promo pledged that the device would work as well on the campaign trail as it does in court, cutting to a number of clips of the Republican presidential candidate misspeaking and emitting odd groans during his public appearances, as though he were being electrocuted.

The product’s tagline? “Stay woke!”

The commander-in-chief turned criminal defendant has been spotted multiple times with his eyes closed during his trial, where he is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to ensure her silence about an alleged 2006 affair, in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Jimmy Fallon mocks Donald Trump in the opening monologue to The Tonight Show on Wednesday 1 May 2024 ( The Tonight Show/YouTube )

Mr Trump is expected to attend Manhattan Criminal Court each day of the legal proceedings and has complained bitterly that it is keeping him away from the campaign trail.

The defendant’s repeated gripes about the case and its participants has already forced the presiding Judge Juan Merchan to issue Mr Trump with a gag order and then fine him $9,000 for breaching it in nine separate social media posts and campaign messages complaining about the case.

Judge Merchan is due to rule on four further alleged breaches raised by the prosecution and has warned Mr Trump that he could face jail time if he continues to violate the order.

Reports that Mr Trump has been asleep at the bench in court is particularly embarrassing given his nickname for President Joe Biden: “Sleepy Joe.”

The president recently hit back at his rival, calling him “Sleepy Don” at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.