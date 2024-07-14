Support truly

A witness who was just outside the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally where Donald Trump was injured Saturday night claimed he spotted a rifle-wielding man “bear crawling” onto the roof of a nearby building just before the sound of gunfire rang through the crowd.

“We can see him from right here! He’s crawling,” the witness, identified only as Greg, said he told police and Secret Service in an interview with the BBC.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?’” he told the BBC reporter.

A blood-covered Trump pumps his fist while security detail surround him after he was struck by apparent gun shots ( AFP via Getty Images )

The supporter, who was wearing a red Trump 2024 visor, added that he had been pointing at the man with the rifle for “two to three minutes” when all of a sudden “five shots rang out.”

Trump was just minutes into his rally when around 10 popping sounds interrupted him, and the former president quickly collapsed behind his podium, as red-capped supporters behind him screamed and tried to duck.

Secret Service agents quickly jumped onto the stage, then hoisted up Trump, whose face was dripping with blood. He pumped his fist before agents helped walk him off stage and into a security vehicle.

Trump has since said he is “fine” and his campaign disclosed that he is being “checked out” at a local medical facility.

Secret Service agents killed the shooter, according to the Associated Press.

Man outside of Trump rally claims he saw the shooter before Trump was apparently struck ( BBC / screengrab )

The wintess told the BBC that he is “absolutely” certain that the shooter was killed: “Secret Service blew his head off.”

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an attempted assassination of the former president.

At least one spectator is believed to be dead, according to reports.

The Independent has called the Butler County District Attorney’s Office for more information.