Trump snubbed as major evangelical group declines to invite him to conference

Former President Donald Trump was not invited to a gathering of evangelical and Jewish leaders, Christians United for Israel, scheduled for this weekend.

“While he has been invited in the past, former President Donald Trump was not invited to this year’s summit,” a senior adviser to CUFI told The Messenger on Friday. CUFI is a group of Christian Right activists and Jewish leaders, which is hosting a number of GOP 2024 hopefuls.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley will be in attendance, the outlet reported.

The Independent has reached out to a spokesperson for Mr Trump for comment.

The news comes the former president drew ire from Jewish leaders after inviting Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who lost major partnerships after making antisemitic remarks, Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white supremacist, to Mar-a-Lago.

Evangelicals were seen as a crucial voting bloc in Mr Trump’s unexpected 2016 victory.