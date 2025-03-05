Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress sounded much like his campaign diatribes—it was roughly 90 minutes of boasts and attacks on Democrats, with plenty of made-for-TV moments.

Trump opened his combative speech by claiming there’s “nothing” he can do to make Democrats support him. About an hour into the speech, he blamed “radical left lunatics” for what he claimed was the crime spree in American cities. He pointed at the Democrats as he spoke to groans from the seats in the House of Representatives.

A Democrat shown the door

Just minutes into Trump’s speech, Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green was removed from the chamber after the commander-in-chief claimed to have received a significant mandate in the November 5 election, which he won with less than 50 percent of the vote—a smaller popular vote margin than when Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton but won the electoral college in 2016.

Democrat Al Green thrown out of chamber for protesting Trump address

Green stood up, pointed at Trump with his cane, said the president had “no mandate” and refused to sit down, eventually being escorted from the chamber. Other Democrats made less aggressive attempts at protests, holding up signs saying “lies” in addition to other scathing messages.

Plenty of reality TV moments

Over and over again, Trump looked to the gallery in the House chamber as he called on his selected guests to stand up and take in the lawmakers' cheers.

Trump personally delivered the news to Jason Hartley that he had been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point. The president said Hartley “knows the call of duty.”

"Jason's father, grandfather and great grandfather all wore the uniform. Jason tragically lost his dad, who was also a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, when he was just a boy, and now he wants to carry on the family legacy of service,” said Trump.

"Jason is a senior in high school, a six-letter varsity athlete. A really good athlete, they say, a brilliant student with a 4.46 … GPA, and his greatest dream is to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Jason, that's a very big deal getting in," he added. “That's a hard one to get into, but I'm pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted.”

Trump also made a 13-year-old DJ Daniels who was given months to live following a 2018 brain cancer diagnosis an honorary agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

13-year-old with cancer becomes honorary Secret Service member

“He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer,” said Trump. “But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer.”

“The doctors gave him five months at most to live,” he added. “That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”

“And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” the president said before making the announcement.

Trump revealed during the speech that the U.S. has apprehended the “top terrorist” behind the fatal bombing outside the Kabul airport at Abbey Gate during the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

“Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing,” said Trump.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity,” the president added. “And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

Trump went on to thank the Pakistani government for aiding in the apprehension of the “monster.”

The president also brought out a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the speech.

About 90 minutes into the address, Trump shared an update following Friday’s heated showdown in the Oval Office between Trump, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump claimed that Zelensky sent him a letter on Tuesday stating that he was ready to come to the negotiating table and that he was willing to sign an agreement handing the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare natural resources.

"Wouldn't that be beautiful? It's time to stop this madness," said Trump.

Not cowed by response to tariffs

The president noted during the address that his new tariffs might cause “a little disturbance” but argued that it would be worth it for the eventual benefits he claimed his aggressive trade policy would bring.

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening, and it will happen rather quickly,” he claimed.

“There will be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that,” said Trump. “It won’t be much.”

Trump acknowledged during his speech on Tuesday that his new steep tariffs may cause a little ‘disturbance’ ( EPA )

The comments during Tuesday night’s address came just hours after the stock market plummeted for the second day in a row.

Earlier on Tuesday, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed Trump’s measures, calling them “very dumb.”

“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” said Trudeau.

“What he wants to see is a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that will make it easier to annex us,” Trudeau added. “That is never going to happen. We will never be the 51st state.”

But Trump gave no indication on Tuesday night that he was about to roll back any of the new tariffs.

“Mexico and Canada [have] to do much more than they’ve done, and they have to stop the fentanyl and drugs pouring into the U.S.A.,” said Trump.

Doubling down on DOGE cuts, anti-woke rhetoric

Trump made clear he’s not about to backtrack on his extensive cuts to the federal government made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The president made a number of unsubstantiated claims about the government spending he claims DOGE has dug up.

“Just listen to some of the appalling waste we have already identified,” said Trump. “$22 billion from HHS to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens. $45 million for Diversity Equity and Inclusion scholarships in Burma. $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants. Nobody knows what that is. $8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of, $60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro Colombian empowerment in Central America … $8 million for making mice transgender.”

The president also leaned heavily into the anti-trans rhetoric he has used on the campaign trail and while in office.

“Shortly after taking office, I signed an executive order banning public schools from indoctrinating our children with transgender ideology. I also signed an order to cut off all taxpayer funding to any institution that engages in the sexual mutilation of our youth,” said Trump. “Now I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie, and our message to every child in America is that you are perfect, exactly the way God made you.”

He also boasted about ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives and “getting wokeness out of our schools and out of our military, and it's already out, and it's out of our society.”

“We don't want it. Wokeness is trouble. Wokeness is bad. It's gone. It's gone, and we feel so much better for it, don't we?” he asked.

Blaming Biden for egg prices

Trump promised on the campaign trail to quickly get the cost of living under control, but during his speech on Tuesday night, the president was quick to blame his predecessor.

“Joe Biden especially, let the price of eggs get out of control.”

“We're working hard to get it back down,” he added.

Trump admits his tariffs are going to cause 'disturbance' to the economy

“Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families, as you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare,” he claimed. “Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs, and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans … We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country, they're not sure. As President, I'm fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again.”

Going after Greenland and the Panama Canal

Trump went after Greenland and the Panama Canal as he continued his hunt for new American territory.

“I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland,” said Trump. “We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

Trump tells Congress 'we're taking back the Panama Canal'

“We need Greenland for national security and even international security and we're working with everybody involved to try and get … And I think we're going to get it one way or the other, we're going to get it,” he added. “We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before. It's a very small population, but very, very large piece of land and very, very important for military security.”

Trump claimed to already have started the “reclaiming” of the Panama Canal.

“Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal, and lots of other things having to do with the Panama Canal and a couple of other canals,” said Trump without adding further details. “The Panama Canal was built by Americans, for Americans, not for others, but others could use it. But it was built at a tremendous cost of American blood and treasure.”