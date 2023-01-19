Trump news – live: Trump to give ‘big political speech’ today after awkward error in E Jean Carroll deposition
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
‘Meet the Press’ anchor reveals the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election
After an extended rant about the New York investigation into his business and personal finances, Donald Trump has promised to make a “big political speech” at his Miami gold blub today. The event appears to be a response to “fake news media” criticism of the lacklustre start to his 2024 campaign that has barely seen him leave Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Trump is also reportedly poised to return to Twitter as part of his 2024 campaign and representatives have petitioned Facebook parent Meta for his account on that platform to be reinstated, according to reporting by NBC News.
The former president also continues to sound off about the parallel investigations into the discovery of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago and classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and an office he once used. In angery Truth Social posts he claims he did nothing wrong but Mr Biden did.
Meanwhile, an awkward error by Mr Trump in his deposition for the case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll who accuses him of raping her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s may have undermined part of his defence strategy.
Trump to make ‘big political speech’ today at his golf club
Donald Trump says he will make a “big political speech” today at his Miami golf course, Trump Doral. He hits back at the “fake news media” for saying he is “not campaigning very hard”, calling them “stupid and corrupt”.
Mr Trump has barely left Mar-a-Lago since the lacklustre launch of his 2024 campaign on 15 November 2022, shortly after the midterms handed the Republican Party a disappointing marginal win in the House of Representatives and a loss in the Senate.
The former president promises “MANY GIANT RALLIES” and other events and that it will be “wild and exciting”.
Lara Trump classified documents discussion devolves into conspiracy theories
The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump held a discussion about Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents from his time as vice president this week which quickly devolved into conspiracies about allies of Mr Biden.
Lara Trump hosted a podcast discussion with ex-Trump administration official Lynne Patton and Turning Point USA contributor Erin Elmore where the three quickly agreed that there was a nefarious conspiracy afoot behind the discovery of documents at Mr Biden’s Wilmington home and a DC think tank linked to him. The comments were first reported by RawStory.
John Bowden has the story.
Lara Trump’s show devolves into conspiracies over Joe Biden’s classified papers
Ex-president’s daughter-in-law helps take heat off Mar-a-Lago scandal
E Jean Carroll: Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
Former President Donald Trump said he has never read any part of a book in which the columnist E Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, according to court records unsealed Wednesday.
The former president was questioned under oath in October by lawyers for Ms Carroll, who is suing the Republican. During his five-and-a-half-hour deposition, Mr Trump said he hasn’t read Carroll’s book, What Do We Need Men For? and didn’t see excerpts of it in a New York magazine article when the book was released in 2019.
Read on:
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
During his five-and-a-half-hour deposition, Donald Trump said he hasn’t read E Jean Carroll’s book, “What Do We Need Men For?”
Oath Keepers saw Capitol riot as ‘moment to celebrate’ prosecutor says
The Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and a moment of triumph for the Oath Keepers, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday in closing argument in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right extremist group.
Prosecutor Louis Manzo told jurors that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted in an earlier trial, began pushing to stop the transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Democratic challenger Joe Biden almost immediately after the 2020 election, and that members of Rhodes’ group took up the cause.
Read on:
Prosecutor: Riot was 'moment to celebrate' for Oath Keepers
A government lawyer says the Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and was a moment of triumph for members of the far-right Oath Keepers
Jan 6: Capitol rioter who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk regrets ‘crass’ note he left
The man who propped his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk as a mob stormed the halls of Congress has testified in his own defense after facing eight counts, including felony charges, tied to his widely photographed role in the Capitol riots.
Richard “Bigo” Barnett – whose defense attorneys compared him to “everyone’s crazy redneck uncle from out of town” – admitted to the jury on 19 January that he “probably shouldn’t have put my feet on the desk”.
Alex Woodward is following the trial.
Capitol rioter who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk testifies in his own defense
Richard Barnett at one point wanted to copywright ‘Bigo was here’ after joining the mob on January 6
Trump preparing return to Twitter and Facebook
Donald Trump is preparing to return to Twitter and Facebook, a report states.
As the 2024 race for the White House gets underway, the former president is set to once again use some of the largest and most influential social media platforms after he was booted from them following the January 6 insurrection, according to NBC News.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump preparing return to Twitter and Facebook
‘If Facebook wants to have this fight, fine, but the House is leverage, and keeping Trump off Facebook just looks political,’ advisor says
Don Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges.
Gustaf Kilander reports on what he said and how people reacted.
Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges.
Pompeo accuses Haley of trying to snatch vice president role from Pence
Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is taking swings at numerous former Trump administration officials as the 2024 GOP primary nears and the Republican Party prepares for an all-out battle over who will have the honour of running against Joe Biden.
His new book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, contains several passages in which Mr Pompeo disparages his former colleagues including Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations. Excerpts of the book were obtained by The Guardian ahead of its publication next week.
John Bowden took a look at what Mr Pompeo wrote.
Mike Pompeo accuses Nikki Haley of trying to snatch vice president role, book claims
Former Trump administration figures turn on each other as 2024 looms
Classified documents: DeSantis simultaneously attacks Trump and Biden
Ron DeSantis took a swipe at both President Joe Biden and ex-president Donald Trump at a press conference on Wednesday.
The Florida governor was asked by a reporter for his reaction to the ongoing story resulting from the finding of White House records dating back from when Joe Biden was vice president at two separate locations – his house in Delaware, and at a DC think tank.
Mr DeSantis responded with a statement seemingly swiping at both of his potential 2024 rivals, decrying any mismanagement of classified material as wrong while claiming that Democrats and Mr Biden’s supporters were trying to hold the current president to a lower standard.
John Bowden reports.
DeSantis simultaneously attacks Trump and Biden over classified document stashes
Florida governor could see opening for 2024 if scandals consume Trump’s campaign
Trump bemoans ‘two standards of justice’ in US in video rant about documents probe
In a new campaign-style video address, former president Donald Trump bemoans what he sees as two standards of justice in the US — one for him and the general public, and one for the “corrupt political class”.
Mr Trump trotted out many of the gripes he has voiced about the investigation into the trove of classified documents recovered from his Palm Beach home (which he maintains is “ultra-secure” despite operating as a members club) and what he sees as the “white-glove” treatment of President Joe Biden after the discovery of a small number of documents at an office and in his garage (”which was probably very wet and damp as many garages are”).
The former president also criticised special counsel Jack Smith who is investigating on behalf of the “Injustice Department” claiming Mr Biden has weaponised the department against him.
Watch below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies