After an extended rant about the New York investigation into his business and personal finances, Donald Trump has promised to make a “big political speech” at his Miami gold blub today. The event appears to be a response to “fake news media” criticism of the lacklustre start to his 2024 campaign that has barely seen him leave Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Trump is also reportedly poised to return to Twitter as part of his 2024 campaign and representatives have petitioned Facebook parent Meta for his account on that platform to be reinstated, according to reporting by NBC News.

The former president also continues to sound off about the parallel investigations into the discovery of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago and classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and an office he once used. In angery Truth Social posts he claims he did nothing wrong but Mr Biden did.

Meanwhile, an awkward error by Mr Trump in his deposition for the case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll who accuses him of raping her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s may have undermined part of his defence strategy.