Trump news - live: Ex-president claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ at Ohio rally for JD Vance
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes and other news from Washington, DC and beyond
Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech
Donald Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.
The former president appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.
“I came up with that term by the way,” Mr Trump claimed. “That was my term and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.”
“Crooked Hillary, we came up with a lot of terms,” he added.
“The way Trump casually refers to immigrants as murderers and rapists isn’t new but remains notable,” journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.
“They don’t want to have these people,” Mr Trump said, referring to migrants. “Many of them are murderers, rapers.”
Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns, Biden says
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the discovery of top-secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”
Mr Biden said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing centre.
Read the full story by John Bowden here:
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner
Former Lordstown worker says Trump pretended his defeat was a victory
Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor tells crowd to ‘put your right hand in the air'
Matt Gaetz says he’s ‘glad to be in a room where I’m one of the oldest people’ at Texas Youth Summit
Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.
Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal and state prosecutors in Washington, DC, Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.
The twice-impeached ex-president accused those prosecutors and the House January 6 select committee of showing “no shame, no morals, no conscience and absolutely no respect for the citizens of our country” by daring to look into whether he broke any number of US laws by trying to overturn the 2020 election or retaining classified documents at his Florida beach club long after his term in the White House was over.
Read more:
Trump claims his supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
‘They go to people that know me and they threaten them with jail time unless [they] say something bad about Trump’
Donald Trump helped release drug prisoners. Now he wants to execute them
Donald Trump changed Tanesha Bannister’s life.
In 2004, Ms Bannister, then a 28-year-old single mother, was sentenced to life in prison for selling drugs. She was one of the many predominantly Black Americans given the then-100 times more stringent punishment for selling crack as opposed to powder cocaine.
A troubled family history and a lack of opportunities led Ms Bannister to start selling drugs when she was just 16.
“I was exposed to drug use,” Ms Bannister, now a business owner and criminal justice reform advocate in South Carolina, told The Independent. “I felt like it was a better way for me to provide for myself and my family was to get into the drug game. That’s how it all started.”
After she served 14 years in prison, then-president Trump signed the bipartisan First Step Act, which shortened some federal prison sentences, gave judges alternatives to mandatory minimum penalties, and retroactively applied 2010’s Fair Sentencing Act to eliminate the racial disparities in cocaine sentencing. The act freed thousands from prison.
Read more:
Donald Trump helped release drug prisoners. Now he wants to execute them
After helping release people convicted of drug crimes, Trump now wants the death penalty for those same offences. Experts and the people given reprieve by the former president warn Josh Marcus and Alex Woodward against the dangers of his rhetoric
Trump says death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers is ‘very humane’
Donald Trump said that the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers is “very humane” during a speech in Youngstown, Ohio.
Speaking on Saturday, the former president said that “much of the crime wave is caused by drug dealers who during the course of their lives, will kill an average of 500 American citizens not to mention the destruction of millions of American families who are so devastated by drugs”.
“It’s an invasion of crime,” he added. “And remember much of the crime that we talk about is caused by drugs. And I’m calling for the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers.”
The suggestion was met with cheers from the crowd.
Mr Trump claimed that the new policy would “reduce drug distribution and crime in our country by much more than 75 per cent. That’s in one day”.
Read more:
Trump says death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers is ‘very humane’
The Independent reported earlier this week how Trump helped release people convicted of drug crimes – but now wants them dead
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio.
“I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mr Biden had warned, “as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favour to pretend otherwise”
He used the word “democracy” more than 30 times in the speech.
Read more:
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech ‘to make it look better’
‘I don’t think we’ve ever had a more radicalised or dangerous time in our country,’ former president says at rally characterised by mass QAnon salutes
Bill Clinton says GOP wins elections by finding something to ‘scare the living daylights’ out of swing voters
Former president Bill Clinton said that Republicans perform well in midterm elections because they typically find a way to scare swing voters.
The former president appeared on Fareed Zakaria: GPS where the host asked him about whether Democrats could buck the normal trend where the president’s party loses control of at least one chamber of Congress in the midterm election.
“We could hold both these houses, but we have to say the right things, and we have to note, the Republicans always close well,” he said. “Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights about something.”
Mr Clinton pointed to how Republicans advertised “critical race theory” being taught in schools, even though it was not, which helped deliver them win the governorship in Virginia a year after President Joe Biden won the commonwealth by double digits.
“That’s what they did in 2021, when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox and it wasn’t being taught in any public schools in America,” he said. “But they didn’t care, they just scare people.”
Read more:
Clinton: GOP wins by finding something to ‘scare the living daylights’ out of voters
The former president says Democrats can still buck the normal trend of losing seats in midterms
