Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years.
“I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to President Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech.
Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden during his address and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite for the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections despite the fact that those Trump-aligned Republicans accounted for a number of high-profile losses.
Mr Trump is attempting to become just the second ever person to serve two non-consecutive terms as president and the first since the 1800s. He is apparently seeking a democratic return to power while still under investigation for his attempt to overturn the democratic result of the election.
