Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Protesters and supporters have been seen at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the much-trailed event.

The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.

Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6, and hoarding of government documents, he appears determined to secure another term in office.

As he riles up his more dedicated followers with cultish QAnon posts on Truth Social, Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward. Former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC: “We’ll have better choices in the future.”