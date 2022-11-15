Trump speech - live: Trump 2024 flags and protesters converge on Trump Tower ahead of campaign announcement
‘Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!’ Trump writes as he shares conspiracy theory
Lara Trump says it would be ‘nicer’ for Ron DeSantis to stay out of 2024 presidential election
Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Protesters and supporters have been seen at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the much-trailed event.
The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.
Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6, and hoarding of government documents, he appears determined to secure another term in office.
As he riles up his more dedicated followers with cultish QAnon posts on Truth Social, Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward. Former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC: “We’ll have better choices in the future.”
Another banner flies over Mar-a-Lago
It reads, simply: “3X BIGLY LOSER.”
Appeals court orders arguments next week in Trump records probe
A US appeals court in Atlanta has set 22 November arguments in the Justice Department’s challenge to a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump‘s Florida estate in a process that could wall some of them off from a criminal investigation.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon in September named Raymond Dearie to serve as “special master” to review the records, granting a request made by Trump as he battles the department’s investigation into his retention of sensitive government materials after leaving office last year.
The Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday set the date for the arguments. The department has asked the 11th Circuit to reverse Cannon’s appointment of Mr Dearie, who is a US district judge.
Prosecutors have argued that Mr Dearie’s review is hindering their investigation. They are also asking to access roughly 11,000 records seized by FBI agents in the court-approved Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump‘s property in Palm Beach.
Mr Trump‘s attorneys sued two weeks after the search and sought the appointment of a special master to independently review the records. Trump last week asked the 11th Circuit to keep Mr Dearie’s review in place.
Mr Trump is expected to launch his 2024 presidential candidacy at Mar-a-Lago later today.
The 11th Circuit in September said the Justice Department could resume reviewing classified materials taken in the search after Judge Cannon initially blocked access to them.
Mr Trump‘s lawyers have argued that investigators should not have access to some of the documents because they are either personal or protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that allows a president to keep certain records or information secret.
Reuters
Where do Donald Trump’s family stand on him running in 2024?
Donald Trump is widely expected to announce a new run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, apparently unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.
While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.
The Democrats instead retained control of the upper chamber of Congress while the GOP appears likely to obtain only a tiny majority in the House, sparking an outbreak of acrimonious finger-pointing, excuses and scapegoating among right-leaning lawmakers. Marjorie Taylor Greene has talked of a “civil war” erupting between traditional Republicans and the Maga movement, with much of the blame laid squarely at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach door.
Strategists were quick to turn on the 45th president after his stranglehold over their party failed to yield the results he promised, with a number of the election-denying novelty candidates he had endorsed like Dr Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake and Herschel Walker unable to storm to victory.
Read more:
Where do Donald Trump’s family stand on him running in 2024?
The thoughts of Melania, Don Jr, Eric, Lara, Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Mary Trump on the prospect of the former president launching another tilt at the White House in two years’ time
Plane flies over Mar-a-Lago in support of DeSantis 2024
An airplane trailing a banner flew over Palm Beach, Florida, this afternoon trailing a banner that read: “You lost again Donald! DeSantis 2024”.
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney told jurors at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial that he didn’t see much upside if he ratted on longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg or operations chief Matthew Calamari Sr., two of Trump’s most trusted, loyal lieutenants.
“I thought if I started refusing or fighting back, I’d probably lose my job,” McConney said near the end of a sometimes contentious fourth day of testimony — a lengthy warm-up act for Weisselberg’s looming turn as the prosecution’s star witness.
“Allen was my boss. Who was I going to tell? I wasn’t going to confront him with it. I wasn’t going to argue,” McConney said at another point in his testimony. “I was going to do what he told me to do.”
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan declared McConney a hostile witness after prosecutors complained that he had been far more responsive to defense questioning, even though he was granted immunity to testify as a prosecution witness.
Read more:
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!”
Judge order Michael Flynn to appear before Georgia election fraud grand jury
A Florida judge has ordered Michael Flynn to testify before the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in the state.
Mr Flynn is now scheduled to appear before the grand jury on 22 November.
The judge denied a motion by Mr Flynn to temporarily block his summons to appear before the grand jury while he litigates an appeal of the decision.
Meanwhile at Trump Tower in New York
A group of protesters gathered in the lobby and outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City earlier on Tuesday as the former president prepares to announce another run for the presidency later today.
After they were dispersed, flags appeared in support of Mr Trump.
Trump would not be able to use his PAC money for his presidential campaign – but he could get around it
Former president Donald Trump would likely not be able to directly spend the $69m that he has raised through his leadership PAC.
The former president is set to announce his third run for president on Tuesday evening, a week after Republicans’ much-hyped ‘red wave’ failed to materialise, with many Republican analysts blaming the losses on Mr Trump.
Mr Trump may run into some financial complications as he launches his latest campaign. His Save America PAC is considered a leadership PAC, which legally cannot be converted into a campaign account.
However, Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, told Business Insider that he could likely transfer the money to his super PAC called MAGA Inc.
Read more:
Trump would not be able to his his PAC’s money for his presidential campaign
The former president is set to announce his 2024 bid on Tuesday evening
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg takes stand at tax fraud trial
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime senior executive at former President Donald Trump's family business, took the stand on Tuesday as the prosecution's star witness at the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York state court.
Mr Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty in August to avoiding taxes on $1.76m in personal income and helping Trump's real estate company engineer a 15-year tax fraud scheme. His plea was part of a deal with prosecutors to testify at the trial in exchange for a five-month jail sentence.
The company has pleaded not guilty. Its lawyers argue that Mr Weisselberg — who worked for Trump for half a century, and is currently on paid leave — orchestrated the scheme to benefit only himself.
Mr Trump has not personally been charged with a crime, but has called the prosecution politically motivated. Both Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his predecessor who began the investigation, Cyrus Vance, are Democrats.
The case is one of several legal troubles facing 76-year-old Mr Trump as he is set to announce another bid for the presidency after losing in 2020.
Reuters
Trump trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to join his 2024 announcement, report says
Former President Donald Trump sought to have Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the two members of his family who joined his administration from 2017-2021, at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for his big announcement of his 2024 plans.
Mr Trump has been teasing the announcement for days, while not stating exactly what it will be. But it’s commonly known that he has been preparing to launch a third bid for the presidency for months and has held off on announcing with the hopes of helping Republicans in the midterms.
According to the conservative-leaning New York Post, the two are not likely to show, despite the lobbyings of Ms Trump’s father. The two reportedly do not want to be associated with a third Trump campaign after the ex-president’s disastrous 2020 bid for reelection concluded with a violent siege of the US Capitol.
“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around … but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” one person the Post described as an “insider” in Trumpworld explained when asked about the dynamic. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”
Read more:
Trump trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to join his 2024 announcement, report says
Ex-president seeks to solidify his inner circle as he is battered by GOP criticism for midterms performance
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies