Promoter of paid Trump speeches reportedly facing bankruptcy
The American Freedom Tour has now called off events previously scheduled in several locations because it has not been able to pay its bills
The company that signed a multi-million-dollar deal to promote paid appearances by former president Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to keep the lights on and continue to pay vendors, employees and investors.
According to The Washington Post, the American Freedom Tour has now called off events previously scheduled in several locations because it has not been able to pay its bills. Citing sources familiar with the company and documents it obtained, the Post said the company’s founder and owner has recently sought bankruptcy protection.
One of the few people who has reportedly seen a payday from association with the American Freedom Tour is Mr Trump, according to people close with the twice-impeached ex-president. But some of Mr Trump’s advisers have reportedly warned him against continuing to participate in the company’s events.
The Post also reports that tour organisers are hoping the company’s upcoming black-tie gala at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will bring the company back into the black.
Tickets reportedly start at $10,000 for a couple to spend time with the ex-president, along with a poolside reception and a dinner in the club’s ballroom.
A ticket for dinner and a photo with Mr Trump will set one back $40,000, with a meeting in Mr Trump’s library being priced so high anyone looking to purchase it is told to enquire privately.
