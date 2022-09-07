Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s spokesperson has accused The Washington Post of ”colluding” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after it reported that the former president kept details of a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities at his Florida home.

Taylor Budowich, the former president’s communications director, alleged the Post “continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration” without denying the report.

“...instead of operating openly and honestly, they collude in never-ending leaks and lies at the expense of the integrity of the FBI and DOJ [Department of Justice],” Mr Budowich said in his attack against the newspaper.

The FBI, during its raid at the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence last month, seized classified documents that reportedly contained files detailing the nuclear defence readiness of a foreign nation.

The Post quoted sources saying the documents were so secret that only Mr Trump, some members of his cabinet or near-cabinet level officials would be allowed to authorise other government officials to see them.

The report did not mention which nation’s nuclear secrets were at Mr Trump’s disposal.

Shortly after the FBI raid on 8 August, Mr Trump denied there had been any nuclear secrets among the documents found at his home. Calling the claims “a hoax”, he suggested authorities had planted documents there.

The FBI has recovered over 100 classified and nearly 11,179 government-owned documents from the one-time president’s Florida home. According to inventory from the raid, there were 31 documents marked “confidential”, 54 papers marked “secret” and another 18 “top secret” papers.

There were also 48 empty folders with “Classified” labels on them, and another 42 empty “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide” folders.

All the papers, photographs and folders were mixed in with various magazines, press clippings, gifts, books, and even clothing, across 33 boxes or containers.

The seized documents will be placed before a court-appointed special master unless the DOJ appeals a decision by judge Aileen Cannon to allow the official to review them for privileged information or files.