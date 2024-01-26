Donald Trump storms out of closing arguments in E Jean Carroll trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roughly 20 minutes after walking into the courtroom, Donald Trump stormed out of closing arguments in a civil trial to determine how much money he owes E Jean Carroll for repeatedly defaming her.

The former president arrived in federal court in Manhattan on Friday morning after briefly testifying in his defence on Thursday afternoon, after which he unleashed more attacks and potentially defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine columnist.

In her closing statement, Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan told jurors that the former president “acts as if these rules of law just don’t apply to him.”

His attacks didn’t stop after he was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse in a $5m jury verdict, she noted.

“Not at all,” Ms Kaplan said. “Not even for 24 hours.”

Mr Trump then stood up from the defence table, where he was seated next to attorney Alina Habba, and walked out of the hearing, to which he had arrived late.

“The record will reflect that Mr Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom,” US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on 26 January before heading to a federal court for closing arguments in a defamation trial that will determine how much he owes E Jean Carroll. (AFP via Getty Images)

A New York City jury is set to determine monetary damages owed to Ms Carroll, whom Mr Trump repeatedly defamed by claiming he never met her, labelling her a liar and denying that he sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store in the 1990s. After a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation last year, Ms Carroll is seeking an additional $10m in compensatory damages and punitive damages for additional claims.

The facts in the case have already been established, and Mr Trump is barred from disputing that he sexually abused her, leaving a trial focused exclusively on damages owed.

Mr Trump instead has used the trial to amplify his defamatory statements and as a stage for his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, which has relied on his multiple lawsuits and criminal indictments to cast him as a victim of a baseless conspiracy theory of a weaponized justice system against him.

Hours before his appearance in federal court on Friday, he posted a video of himself to his Truth Social account in which he accused Ms Carroll of lying and being a paid political operative.

“I have no idea who she is, where she’s come from,” he said. “This is another scam and a political witch hunt, and somehow we’re going to have to fight this stuff. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful.”

During an appearance at a civil fraud trial targeting his Trump Organization last year, Mr Trump abruptly left the courtroom after the judge overseeing the case denied another of his attorneys’ multiple requests to drop the case altogether.

In that moment, the former president tossed up his hands in frustration and abruptly left the court, mumbling “unbelievable.”