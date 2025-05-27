Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has ordered a pause on all new interviews for student visa applicants as the White House threatens to strip federal funding from Harvard University and prevent the college from enrolling international students.

The White House froze new student visa interviews on Tuesday as the government prepares to expand how it reviews applicants’ social media profiles after President Donald Trump took aim at college campuses over pro-Palestine demonstrations.

A cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that was seen by Politico orders all U.S. embassies and consulates to immediately suspend visa appointments “until further guidance is issued” to implement new social media vetting.

The freeze targets all visa applicants in both academic and vocational studies (F and M visas) as well all applicants in educational and cultural exchange programs (J visas).

The Independent has requested comment from the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Last month, USCIS announced the agency was “immediately” reviewing immigrants’ social media accounts for what it considers “antisemitic activity” that could be used as evidence to deny them legal status in the United States.

“This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity,” according to the agency.

open image in gallery Marco Rubio has issued a cable directing U.S. embassies to pause any new interviews with student visa applicants ( AP )

Immigration officials are reviewing “social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor,” according to last month’s memo.

A separate cable from State Department officials last month called for a review of social media accounts belonging to foreign students and student exchange visitors. The cable also suggested visas could be denied for perceived “hostile attitudes” towards the United States.

Tuesday’s directive follows a series of high-profile arrests and deportation threats after the administration revoked international student visas in response to campus demonstrations against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Trump has zeroed in on campus activism at prestigious universities, including Harvard, one of a handful of institutions that has pushed back against the administration’s threats. Homeland Security accused the university of fostering “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators.”

On Tuesday, the General Services Administration ordered all federal agencies to consider canceling government contracts with Harvard, which is accused of continuing to “engage in race discrimination, including in its admissions process and in other areas of student life” and failing to protect students from antisemitism.

“In light of this deeply troubling pattern, each agency should consider its contracts with Harvard University and determine whether Harvard and its services efficiently promote the priorities of the agency,” the letter says.

open image in gallery A federal judge blocked an order from the Trump administration that sought to remove all foreign students from Harvard and prevent the university from enrolling any new international visa holders ( REUTERS )

The Department of Homeland Security has also ordered the administration to “terminate” the university’s certification for enrolling international students, and commanded all currently enrolled foreign students to leave the university or risk losing their legal status in the country.

Last week, a federal judge temporarily blocked the order.

The Ivy League university’s lawsuit warned that the order would trigger an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders” attending the school.

Trump signed two executive orders that critics fear are being used to chill speech in support of Gaza and Palestine by conflating demonstrations with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

One declares U.S. policy to “ensure” noncitizens “do not … advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.” A fact sheet for another executive order pledges “immediate action” to “investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities” with a promise to “deport Hamas sympathizers and revoke student visas.”