Trump Organization sues Amazon and eBay sellers accusing them of selling knock-off MAGA merchandise

President’s company sells Trump-branded hats, mugs, and flags among other goods

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Monday 28 July 2025 21:43 BST
Comments
Vendors sell flags and other merchandises before a Trump rally in Robstown, Texas in 2022
Vendors sell flags and other merchandises before a Trump rally in Robstown, Texas in 2022 (REUTERS)

Donald Trump’s company is reportedly suing online merchants for allegedly selling “inferior imitations” of Trump-branded goods on marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay.

“By selling counterfeit products that purport to be genuine and authorized products using the TRUMP trademarks, defendants cause confusion and deception in the marketplace,” reads a complaint filed by the Trump Organization in Florida federal court on Friday.

The company hopes to compel the marketplaces to destroy the alleged fake Trump merch and close counterfeit sellers’ accounts.

Trump in recent years has attached his brand to official offerings ranging from the more standard political goodies like hats and mugs to pickleball rackets, cryptocurrency, and even a Trump-branded cellphone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

