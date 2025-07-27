Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with the European Union Sunday that will cut tariff rates down to 15 percent on imports from the trade bloc, while US exports will be tariff-free.

The president spoke alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland as he announced the news.

“All of the countries will be opened up to trade with the United States at zero tariff [for U.S. exports],” Trump told reporters, shaking von der Leyen’s hand.

“We are agreeing that the tariff straight across for automobiles and everything else, will be a straight across tariff of 15 percent. So we have a tariff of 15 percent; we have the opening up of all of the European countries, which I think I could say [those markets] were essentially closed,” said the president. He also touted a number of impending EU investments, including a purchase of military materials.

Von der Leyen confirmed: “It is 15 percent tariffs across the board.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump shakes the hand of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen Sunday. He announced a trade deal had been reached with the European Union later in the day. ( Getty Images )

“We have a trade deal between the two largest economies in the world, and it's a big deal. It's a huge deal. It will bring stability. It will bring predictability. That's very important for our businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” said the European Commission president.

The announcement comes ahead of the Trump administration’s planned August 1 deadline for enforcement of the president’s so-called “reciprocal” tariffs. Trump had threatened to hike that rate to 30 percent in a letter this month.

Asked about U.S. concessions in the deal, and the apparent imbalance of the U.S.-E.U. tariff rates going forward, von der Leyen cast the agreement as meant to address existing issues, and told one reporter: “The starting point was an imbalance, a surplus on our side and a deficit on the U.S. side.”

open image in gallery The deal will see 15 percent tariffs on goods coming to the US and a 0 percent tariff on American-made goods being sold in Europe. ( AP )

The president briefly answered questions from reporters, though he claimed not to hear one about his deputy attorney general (and former personal attorney)’s meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, imprisoned accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.

He also claimed to have told the respective leaders of Cambodia and Thailand that the two countries needed to cease armed clashes along their respective borders in order to secure trade agreements with his administration. The president would go on to complain that the U.S. was not sufficiently praised for its investment in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-led effort to provide aid in Gaza that appears to have utterly failed to avert widespread famine and has long been labeled an effort by the Israeli government to save face by its critics.

Further information about the agreement was not immediately released by the White House, either to pool reporters or through other media channels.