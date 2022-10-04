Trump news - live: Trump sues CNN for defamation as he seeks to delay special master documents case
Trump seeks $475m in damages in newly filed lawsuit
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.
Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Trump are seeking to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.
After the US Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents seized from the former president’s property, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.
Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.
Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior GOP figure in Congress, had made “a DEATH WISH” by agreeing to a spending plan that would see the government funded until 16 December and after the midterm elections.
Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman ‘Maggot’ after serving as source for her book
Donald Trump nicknamed New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman “Maggot” after serving as a source for her book.
“Maggot Hagerman of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, Lied to Congress, & Cheated and Lied to the FISA Court,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social about Ms Haberman’s new book Confidence Man.
Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman 'Maggot' after serving as source for her book
'Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale'
Stewart Rhodes urged allies to reject 2020 outcome hours after Election Day, trial hears
Hours after Election Day on 3 November 2020, the leader of a far-right anti-government militia group called on his allies to resist a potential Joe Biden victory, which would not be declared until several days later.
“The left, including the Democratic Party … seek our destruction,” Stewart Rhodes allegedly wrote in a message on the encrypted chat app Signal after 1am on 4 November, just hours after polls had closed.
“We must defeat them,” the message continued. “Even if one of them occupies the White House.”
Stewart Rhodes called on Oath Keepers to reject election within hours, trial hears
Far-right militia leader called on group to resist Biden's victory – days before the results were in. Then he messaged Roger Stone: 'We need to roll'
Trump ally Gaetz votes against hurricane relief money in home state of Florida after Ian devastation
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, a vocal ally of Donald Trump, just voted against setting aside funds for hurricane relief efforts in his home state of Florida as part of his bid to vote against any Democrat-led spending bills floated in Congress.
The far-right Republican’s hardline stance has won some support from other hardline conservative in the House but did not materialize into anything close to what would have been necessary to tank the continuing resolution passed by the House and Senate to fund the government and provide relief funding.
Matt Gaetz votes against hurricane relief money in home state of Florida
Rick Scott also voted against it and Marco Rubio was not not present
Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser
Donald Trump’s first secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, testified on Monday against the ex-chair of Trump’s inaugural committee.
Tom Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidante, is accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.
The former Exxon Mobil CEO, famously fired by the ex-president via tweet in 2018, was the highest-profile witness so far at the trial.
Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser
Rex Tillerson, who served as secretary of state under former president Donald Trump, is set to testify against the former chair of Trump's inaugural committee
Donald Trump plans to ‘take revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if reelected, niece Mary Trump says
Donald Trump is likely to escalate simmering tensions between his wing of the GOP and those who have moved on in favour of Florida’s Ron DeSantis should he win election to the White House in 2024, his niece Mary Trump says.
On a recent episode of her podcast, she agreed with the assertion made by Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat that Mr Trump would seek reelection both as a means of escaping consequences and to enact revenge on his rivals.
Trump plans to take 'revenge' on Ron DeSantis if reelected, Mary Trump says
Trump once endorsed DeSantis, but relationship has soured
Senator Susan Collins warns of violent threats: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed’
Maine’s centrist GOP senator is warning that increasingly heated rhetoric from Donald Trump and other far-right GOP figures is contributing to dangerous escalations of threats against sitting US lawmakers.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed,” she said. “What started with abusive phone calls is now translating into active threats of violence and real violence.”
Susan Collins issues dark warning: 'I wouldn't be surprised if a senator were killed'
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also received numerous threats
Mike Lindell’s appeal denied by Supreme Court, will face Dominion defamation suit
Add Mike Lindell to the list of people who will face legal action over false claims made about the 2020 election.
The Supreme Court handed a victory to Dominion Voting Systems on Monday, rejecting an appeal from Mr Lindell. His defamation case will now go forward.
Mr Lindell had sought to block the costly suit — seeking damages of $1.3bn — on grounds that political speech is protected by the First Amendment. A lower court had ruled that the standard did not apply to obviously false statements, and today’s ruling in effect upholds that decision.
Mike Lindell's appeal denied by Supreme Court, will face Dominion defamation suit
MyPillow CEO had sought to toss out massive suit from voting machine manufacturer
Trump sues CNN for defamation claiming network ‘fears’ his political comeback
Donald Trump has just filed a massive lawsuit against CNN, claiming the news network “fears” that he will run again in 2024. Mr Trump is seeking a whopping $475m in damages.
Trump sues CNN for defamation and claims network 'fears' him running in 2024
Former president seeking $475m in punitive damages
Greg Abbott sends more migrants to Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a new group of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home.
The latest 46 migrants arrived by bus on Monday morning at the Naval Observatory in the northwestern parts of the US capital, according to an aid group.
The Republican leader, along with his ally Ron DeSantis in Florida, are plotting to continue the busings in an attempt to keep immigration enforcement a top issue on voters’ minds as midterms approach.
Greg Abbott sends more migrants to Kamala Harris's Washington DC home
Texas governor one of three GOP leaders taking credit for sending migrants to Democratic areas
Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet
Few Republicans are speaking out — publicly — after Donald Trump’s latest unhinged attack on Mitch McConnell, including a racist jab at his wife.
The former president criticised Mr McConnell on his Truth Social account for supporting Democratic-led legislation after Mr McConnell voted for a continuing resolution to keep the government open.
Anger mounts over Trump's McConnell 'death wish' but Republicans stay quiet
Few elected officials spoke out about the former president's threat.
