Donald Trump has sued Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, claiming that they tried to rig the 2016 election by tying the former president’s campaign to Russia.

The move is not the only legal news today as the January 6 House select committee will meet to consider criminal contempt referrals for Donald Trump allies Dan Scavino and Pete Navarro.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has withdrawn his endorsement from Alabama congressman and Senate candidate Mo Brooks, citing his longtime ally’s “horrible mistake” of suggesting that Republicans need to move on from the claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Trump accused the congressman of “going woke” in a lengthy statement. In a response, Mr Brooks revealed that from September 2021 onwards, Mr Trump repeatedly asked him to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, reinstall him as president, and hold a new special election for the presidency – all of which the Alabama lawmaker says he knew to be legally impossible.