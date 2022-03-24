Trump news – live: Ex-president sues Hillary Clinton for trying to rig 2016 election
Donald Trump has sued Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, claiming that they tried to rig the 2016 election by tying the former president’s campaign to Russia.
The move is not the only legal news today as the January 6 House select committee will meet to consider criminal contempt referrals for Donald Trump allies Dan Scavino and Pete Navarro.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has withdrawn his endorsement from Alabama congressman and Senate candidate Mo Brooks, citing his longtime ally’s “horrible mistake” of suggesting that Republicans need to move on from the claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Mr Trump accused the congressman of “going woke” in a lengthy statement. In a response, Mr Brooks revealed that from September 2021 onwards, Mr Trump repeatedly asked him to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, reinstall him as president, and hold a new special election for the presidency – all of which the Alabama lawmaker says he knew to be legally impossible.
Republican official refuses to described Joe Biden as “duly elected"
At the Democratic Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse had a run-in earlier with Republican Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who previously served as head of the Republican Attorneys General Association. Questioning him at a Senate Judiciary Committee session that followed this week’s questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, Mr Whitehouse pressed Mr Marshall on his views about the 2020 election – and was met with terse intransigence.
Here’s their exchange:
Watch the clip below.
Battle over election ‘fraud’ continues in Wisconsin
A group seeking to prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is today testifying in the Wisconsin statehouse. True the Vote, a Texas-based organisation dedicated to the false claim that voter fraud was used to rob Donald Trump of victory, is set to testify to the state legislature’s elections committee – and in advance of its testimony, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has released the fact sheet below rebutting the group’s claims.
Wisconsin was one of several states that the Trump team argued had been stolen, and it has become one of his main focuses thanks to an ongoing (but likely doomed) investigation into the election results.
