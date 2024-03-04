Trump celebrates ‘big win’ after Supreme Court hands him victory in ballot eligibility case
Former president, who may appear on the presidential primary ballots, said the court’s decision was a ‘big win for America’
Donald Trump complains US is ‘just so pathetic’
Former president Donald Trump celebrated a personal victory on Monday morning after the Supreme Court overturned Colorado’s decision to remove him from its presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
For months, Mr Trump had been fighting Colorado, as well as other states, for invoking the novel “insurrection clause” to disqualify him from the state’s primary.
The former president was accused of aiding an insurrection through his rhetoric on January 6, 2021.
But the Supreme Court intervened, saying states do not have the power to remove presidential primary candidates from their ballots under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Mr Trump called the court’s unanimous decision a “big win for America” in a post on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team, led by Harmeet K Dhillion the managing partner of the Dhillion Law Group, said that the victory “is not just for President Trump but for the integrity of our electoral system and the rights of voters across the country.
“The attempt to use the 14th Amendment in this manner was a dangerous overreach that, if left unchallenged, could have set a perilous precedent for future election,” Mr Dhillion said.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
